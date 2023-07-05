Comcast NBCUniversal announced today the Premier League, the organizing body of the English Premier League football competition, has joined the partner consortium for the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator, powered by Boomtown, as strategic advisors to the startups selected for the annual program, which is currently midway through its third cohort. In addition to advising the startups, the Premier League will have the opportunity to be involved in the selection of startups for SportsTech’s fourth cohort, which is currently open to applicants, as well as future classes.

“Through our first three cohorts, we noticed that more than one-third of startup teams applying are international and often looking to break into the U.S. market to further accelerate their business success,” said Jenna Kurath, Vice President of Startup Partnerships, Head of Comcast NBCU SportsTech. “The Premier League, with its expansive footprint, global fanbase, and incredible leadership will be a wonderful asset to our startups and their experience in the program. We’re excited to work alongside the Premier League team and startup founders to test and experiment with emerging technologies that will bring fans closer to the sports moments that matter.”

“We are delighted to be adding to our longstanding relationship with Comcast and NBC by joining the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator,” said Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer at the Premier League. “We look forward to working with the Comcast NBCU team, Boomtown, and the other sports partners to help discover new and emerging technologies which can play a meaningful role in the ever-changing sports industry, while supporting the startup founders in their evolution and development.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Premier League into the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech family,” said Will McIntosh,President, Fandango & NBC Sports Next.

“In assessing the next sports partner to bring on board, the Premier League was a standout choice that will provide value to the startups in the accelerator looking to find product market fit in the world of sports. With our broadcasting rights on Sky, Peacock, and NBC Sports, this partnership also creates a shared alignment for building new, more immersive fan experiences.”

Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech has built a distinct group of experts who advise the accelerator's participants, including business leaders from NBC Sports, Sky Sports, GOLF, NBC Sports Next, and Comcast Spectacor, alongside NASCAR, WWE, PGA TOUR and three U.S. Olympic sports organizations: U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, and USA Cycling. With the addition of the Premier League, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech continues to demonstrate the dynamic opportunities that participation in the program can help provide for rising sports technology startups in the fields of media & entertainment; fan/player engagement; athlete/player performance; team & coach success; venue & event innovation; fantasy sports & betting; esports; and the business of sports.

Startups participating in Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech also benefit from an ongoing relationship with the program and its partners. Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech’s advisors have helped founders develop deep industry relationships that can translate into measurable business results. Since the first class in 2021, SportsTech startup alumni have participated in 103 pilots, partnerships, and commercial deals with consortium partners.

Peacock and NBC Sports will serve as the exclusive U.S. media home of the Premier League Summer Series — the first ever Premier League-hosted pre-season tournament in the United States — featuring nine live matches across nine days beginning Sat., July 22.

All match and studio coverage of the Premier League Summer Series will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. Visit www.premierleague.com/summerseries to find out more and for ticket details.

The startups selected for the fourth Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech class will be announced in February 2024. Organizations interested in joining as part of the advisory group within SportsTech can visit https://www.comcastsportstech.com/partners.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech

Comcast NBCUniversal invests in the best sports tech startups in the world. We back this investment by providing our startups with a rigorous, custom curriculum, and we surround our entrepreneurs with a dream team of sports industry advisors and experts who are passionately dedicated to helping them succeed. Comcast SportsTech features a partnership of four of Comcast NBCUniversal’s sports brands - NBC Sports, Sky Sports, Comcast Spectacor and Golf – alongside NASCAR, WWE, and PGA TOUR, and three US Olympic sports organizations: U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, and USA Cycling. This network of partnerships brings an early lens into innovation solutions, exclusive access to research and business insights, and differentiated value to Comcast’s media rights relationships. The program brings creative solutions to the partner consortium and to market through the lens of eight core investment categories: Media & Entertainment; Fan/Player Engagement; Athlete/Player Performance;

Team & Coach Success; Venue & Event Innovation; Fantasy Sports & Betting; esports; and the Business of Sports. Visit www.comcastsportstech.com to learn more.

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 880 million homes in 188 countries.

The Premier League Summer Series is the Premier League’s first pre-season tournament in the USA, taking place from 22-30 July 2023. Visit www.premierleague.com/summerseries to find out more.

About Boomtown

Boomtown designs and operates exclusive, custom, and turnkey innovation platforms that unlock the power of open innovation for major corporations and organizations. Unlike traditional accelerators that mainly benefit investors, Boomtown Innovation Platforms are custom-tailored for corporate development, leveraging outside innovation to generate business growth and solve vexing corporate challenges, creating a long term competitive advantage. Since 2014, Boomtown has successfully executed more than 20 innovation programs and invested in nearly 250 startups, achieving a portfolio value of more than $1.5 billion. For more information visit https://boomtownaccelerators.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628179851/en/