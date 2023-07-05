NEW YORK, NY, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - ILUS International Inc. ( ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing companies in the public safety, industrial, defense and renewable sectors. The Company has recently signed an advisory agreement with Exchange Listing, LLC to assist with its preparations for, and its intended listing on a National Stock Exchange.



Exchange Listing, LLC (Exchange Listing) has successfully advised numerous companies through their initial public offerings (IPO) or uplistings. The experienced team is led by Peter Goldstein, who brings over 30 years of diverse capital market and client advisory experience as well as an esteemed Wall Street reputation. ILUS’ majority owned subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp. (QIND) recently appointed Exchange Listing to advise the company through its intended listing on the American and the subsidiary has since made immense progress.

“Boosted by the QIND’s progress, we have decided to engage Exchange Listing for ILUS. Our company has several options available to it in the form of subsidiary spin outs, monetizing, or uplisting of the ILUS parent company in its entirety. It is therefore imperative that we work with the right advisory team as we push forward with ILUS’ own listing plans,” said ILUS CEO, Nicolas Link.

ILUS is in the midst of its preparations and will be announcing further details on its National Exchange listing. The scope of services provided by Exchange Listing before, during and after a listing include managing the National Stock Exchange application process, assisting the company with the appropriate SEC filings for the listing and matching ILUS with the optimal Investment Bank as well as other service providers. As with QIND, Exchange Listing will assist ILUS with all aspects of its strategy, development, and execution of its capital market roadmap.

“We intend to execute ILUS’ plans for an uplist in conjunction with the acquisition of a large US based firefighting vehicle and equipment business and we look forward to announcing further details on our more specific listing plans next month,” added, ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell.

ILUS intends to complete its own listing plans during 2023, therefore the company has been working behind the scenes on the restructuring and alignment necessary to deliver this milestone.

Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listing, added: “I am incredibly excited to work with the ILUS team to unlock the future shareholder value of the current and future companies and technologies of ILUS. The application of the underlying and innovative technologies across many sectors and geographic locations once further capitalized shows great growth opportunities and potential returns for investors.”

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, was recently interviewed at the . The interview, which provides an introduction to the company as well as an update on its plans can be found at the following link: https://youtu.be/23G6iPJm3oc

For further information on ILUS, please see its communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: @ILUS_INTL

Email: [email protected]

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: ILUS_INTL



Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company ILUS.