DoorDash was founded 10 years ago with the mission to grow and empower local economies. What started as a restaurant delivery platform has evolved into a global marketplace for local commerce, now delivering anything consumers need on-demand from their neighborhood. In our first decade, we’ve facilitated 5 billion consumer orders, driven over $100 billion in sales for merchants, and helped Dashers ​​earn over $35 billion through the platform.

Today, we are excited to share some of the biggest updates we’ve made in a decade across our three-sided marketplace as part of our inaugural Dash Forward 2023 product showcase.

“Customer feedback has been central to how we approach innovation since our founding 10 years ago, and we continue to embrace that commitment as we build products and services that meet the real-time needs of all the audiences we serve,” said Rajat Shroff, Head of Product & Design at DoorDash. “By helping merchants digitize every part of their business to drive incremental sales, by making every store in the neighborhood more accessible to consumers, and by pioneering the future of work with new and flexible ways to earn, DoorDash is building the future of local commerce on a global scale.”

As we hit a milestone – one decade of listening to our community each and every day – we’re delivering even more to all the audiences we serve as we dash forward into the next ten years and beyond.

Delivering More for Consumers with Our Biggest App Update Ever

With our newly redesigned consumer app, it’s now easier than ever to get anything you need in your neighborhood on-demand. Consumers tell us that convenience and getting time back are the advantages they value most, so we’ve redesigned our consumer app experience to make shopping and discovering new options on DoorDash even more convenient, reliable and personalized.

Here’s what you’ll see in the app:

Universal Search – We’re introducing a universal search bar at the top of the app that allows you to search for anything you need from anywhere on DoorDash in your shopping journey. Now it’s easier than ever to find whatever you need with a quick search.

– We’re introducing a universal search bar at the top of the app that allows you to search for anything you need from anywhere on DoorDash in your shopping journey. Now it’s easier than ever to find whatever you need with a quick search. Browse tab – Looking for inspiration on what to order? The new Browse tab helps you discover everything you can now shop for on DoorDash, all in one convenient place from more than 100,000 non-restaurant businesses on DoorDash spanning grocery, convenience, flowers, gifts, party supplies and more.

– Looking for inspiration on what to order? The new Browse tab helps you discover everything you can now shop for on DoorDash, all in one convenient place from more than 100,000 non-restaurant businesses on DoorDash spanning grocery, convenience, flowers, gifts, party supplies and more. Grocery tab –The Grocery tab allows you to easily shop from your favorite grocery stores, for weekly essentials like fresh produce, some snacks for a dinner party, or last minute emergency items like cold medicine.

–The Grocery tab allows you to easily shop from your favorite grocery stores, for weekly essentials like fresh produce, some snacks for a dinner party, or last minute emergency items like cold medicine. Retail tab – The new Retail tab is like a virtual shopping mall that’s accessible in one tap from the homepage. It’s the one-stop shop for everything from household and office supplies, to pet toys, beauty staples, last minute gifts, and more.

– The new Retail tab is like a virtual shopping mall that’s accessible in one tap from the homepage. It’s the one-stop shop for everything from household and office supplies, to pet toys, beauty staples, last minute gifts, and more. Multiple carts – With numerous categories to now shop from, you can now start multiple shopping carts in the app, check out whenever you’re ready, and never lose progress on an order again. Now you can add to your weekly grocery cart, start another to order today’s lunch, and another to start a separate school supplies order for your kids. It’s easy to view and manage all of your open carts by simply tapping the cart icon in the top-right corner of the app.

These consumer app updates will gradually roll out to consumers over the next few months across the US, Canada, and Australia.

Introducing SNAP/EBT online payments: Broadening food access has been a priority since DoorDash’s early days. A key part of transforming the future of local commerce is unlocking new possibilities for everyone. We’re continuing our commitment to make grocery delivery more affordable and accessible with the launch of SNAP/EBT online payment on DoorDash for grocery delivery with multiple partners including ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer and participating 7-Eleven® stores. To learn more about our launch of SNAP/EBT online payment on DoorDash, read on here.

Delivering More Flexibility and Choice for Dashers

Over the past decade, millions of Dashers have turned to DoorDash for the opportunity to reach their financial goals by earning supplemental income how, when, and where they choose. Throughout, Dashers have consistently told us that flexibility and choice are overwhelmingly the key reasons they choose to dash. Our business has evolved beyond just facilitating single orders from single restaurants and today, Dashers have more choice than ever when it comes to how they want to earn – from in-store shopping to package pickup and more.

Today, we’re thrilled to further our commitment to providing Dashers with more flexibility and choice by announcing that for the first time, Dashers will have the ability to choose between two distinct ways to earn: Earn by Time and Earn Per Offer.

Earn by Time is a whole new way for Dashers to earn. From the moment they accept an offer until it’s completed, Dashers will earn a guaranteed hourly minimum rate plus 100% of tips on top.

is a whole new way for Dashers to earn. From the moment they accept an offer until it’s completed, Dashers will earn a guaranteed hourly minimum rate plus 100% of tips on top. Earn Per Offer is for Dashers who prefer the existing earnings mode that they’ve come to know and love, but with more variety than ever before in the types of tasks they can complete on our platform – all with a more efficient, streamlined suggested route. When a Dasher earns per offer, they’ll be shown upfront the guaranteed minimum amount they can expect to make on that offer – and as always, Dashers keep 100% of tips.

At the start of every dash where Earn by Time is available, Dashers can choose which earning mode they want to use and at any time, they can end their dash and start a new one in a different mode when available. With these two earning modes, Dashers today have unprecedented choice, flexibility, and control in how they dash.

In addition to more earnings flexibility, we are excited to announce additional updates to our Dasher platform, including:

Post-checkout tipping – To ensure customers can reward Dashers for excellent service and provide a tip when and how they choose, this new feature enables customers to add a tip for their Dasher – or increase their tip – directly in the DoorDash app up to 30 days after delivery.

– To ensure customers can reward Dashers for excellent service and provide a tip when and how they choose, this new feature enables customers to add a tip for their Dasher – or increase their tip – directly in the DoorDash app up to 30 days after delivery. Dash Along the Way – Regardless of how they choose to earn, we know that Dashers value efficiency. With Dash Along the Way, Dashers can automatically receive offers that take them directly to the zone they’ve selected as their dash’s starting point, reducing downtime and helping Dashers maximize their earnings potential.

– Regardless of how they choose to earn, we know that Dashers value efficiency. With Dash Along the Way, Dashers can automatically receive offers that take them directly to the zone they’ve selected as their dash’s starting point, reducing downtime and helping Dashers maximize their earnings potential. Location Sharing – We’re always looking for ways to give Dashers even more peace of mind on the road, which is why we’re introducing in-app Location Sharing. With this feature, Dashers can share their location with up to 5 trusted contacts. Those contacts can track their loved one in real-time: they’ll see if they’re on a dash, if the dash has ended, or if 911 help has been requested.

To learn more about the updates we announced for our Dasher audience, read on here.

Delivering More Ways to Grow for Merchants

DoorDash was built to be a catalyst for growth and partner to merchants of all kinds. We’re maintaining that promise by unveiling a suite of new features that provide restaurants with more choice and more ways for them to grow online.

Personalized Growth Recommendations – Restaurants are now able to access bespoke recommendations within their Merchant Portal to encourage growth – ranging from ways to improve order accuracy, optimize menus by adding photos, or adopting new products to grow their business like Sponsored Listings or DashPass.

– Restaurants are now able to access bespoke recommendations within their Merchant Portal to encourage growth – ranging from ways to improve order accuracy, optimize menus by adding photos, or adopting new products to grow their business like Sponsored Listings or DashPass. New Ways To Reward Customers – Our new customer rewards feature empowers restaurateurs with the ability to reward customers for their repeat patronage on DoorDash, building lifelong relationships with customers. Operators can create this reward within the Solutions Center in the Merchant Portal – all with no additional marketing fees or commissions, except for the cost of the reward itself.

– Our new customer rewards feature empowers restaurateurs with the ability to reward customers for their repeat patronage on DoorDash, building lifelong relationships with customers. Operators can create this reward within the Solutions Center in the Merchant Portal – all with no additional marketing fees or commissions, except for the cost of the reward itself. Driving Conversion Through Storefront Enhancements – Storefront, DoorDash’s commission-free online ordering software, was developed to help restaurants operate and grow their first-party online ordering channel. To continue fueling their growth and encourage customer conversion, we’re debuting enhanced customization options which enable operators to extend their branding online via personalized fonts and colors, optionality to add Smart Buttons which direct customers in one click from a restaurant’s website to their online ordering page, item-level ratings carried over from Marketplace to Storefront to highlight most popular items, and the option for customers to leverage their existing DoorDash credentials to reduce login friction.

To learn more about the updates we unveiled for merchant partners, read on here.

Over the past decade we’ve evolved into a global marketplace for all local commerce. We’re honored to support over 500,000 merchants on the DoorDash marketplace, connecting 32 million monthly active consumers across over 25 countries with the best in their cities, and providing 2 million monthly active Dashers with the ability to earn supplemental income when, how, and where they want. This is just the beginning of our journey to build the leading local commerce platform across the globe.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

