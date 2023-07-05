KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to USA Today’s 2023 list of America’s Climate Leaders. Presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the award can be viewed on the USA Today website.

“We are honored to be named as one of USA Today’s 2023 America’s Climate Leaders, with the distinction of being the highest-ranked homebuilder on the list. KB Home has maintained a steady course toward greater sustainability for nearly two decades. During this time, sustainability has been an operational driver, enabling us to reduce the total cost of homeownership as we strive to do the right thing for the planet and our business,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition underscores our company’s industry-leading environmental initiatives, dedication to social responsibility and strong corporate governance standards.”

America’s Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on a two-step process:

Application and Research Phase: Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available.

Data Analysis and Scoring Phase: For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

