DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, metaverse and social media company, today announced that Darin Myman, CEO of DatChat will be a featured speaker at the Investor, Bizz, Art & Web3 forum sponsored by the Bogota Chamber of Conference on July 10, 2023. The forum being held in Bogota, Colombia, will be attended by both international and local investors and business leaders, coming from as far away as Dubai. The forum will feature three companies including DatChat, that are focused on the metaverse and other Web3 technologies being developed in Colombia. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to interact with management during breakout sessions after their presentations.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse and social media Company. DatChat’s Messenger & Private Social Network via application presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. The Company’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. The Company continues to innovate and implement strategic initiatives to increase the adoption of blockchain technology and advance its Social Network+ and Metaverse initiatives. For more information, please visit datchat.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

