Thryv Kicks Off Cross-Country Tour to Help Local Small and Medium Businesses Succeed in Today's Challenging Economy

46 minutes ago
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading all-in-one small business management platform, kicked off its 12-city National Small Business Tour, starting in Portsmouth, N.H. on Friday, June 23, sharing resources and strategies to help businesses succeed in today’s challenging economy. Thryv will bring together community and business leaders for interactive programs, learning and networking opportunities.

On the first stop of the tour, small business owners convened on June 23 – 24 in Portsmouth, where Thryv was welcomed as the newest member of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, and later joined the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce for its annual Beach & Brew Festival.

“We’re excited to meet with small business owners across the country and provide them with the tools and insights they need to not only compete, but to succeed in today’s economic environment,” said Thryv Chief Marketing Officer Tami Cannizzaro.

Thryv is dedicated to helping small businesses run better and encourages them to participate in these free and fun interactive events. Additional tour dates include:

  • Pittsburgh, PA - July 1 at the Riverhound’s soccer game
  • Milwaukee, WI - July 20
  • Omaha, NB - July 23 at the Omaha Storm Chasers game
  • Kansas City, MO - July 27
  • San Diego, CA - August 5 at the Del Mar Racetrack
  • Seattle, WA - August 11 at the 10th Annual Brew Five Three Beer & Music Festival
  • Dallas, TX - September 14 at Grapefest
  • Glendale, AZ - September 21
  • Atlanta, GA - September 28 at Line Creek Brewery
  • Charlotte, NC - October 8
  • Jacksonville, FL - October 14

Details of each stop along the tour will be updated as the tour progresses. Check the Thryv tour page for full details!

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for approximately 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628323205/en/

