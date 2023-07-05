Brookfield Reinsurance Completes Filing of Recast Financial Statements; Announces date of Shareholder Meeting

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (, TSX: BNRE) today announced that it has filed recast audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022 and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis (the “Recast Financial Statements”). The Recast Financial Statements have been prepared in connection with Brookfield Reinsurance’s previously announced conversion of its accounting framework from International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

The Recast Financial Statements supersede and replace in all respects the previously filed annual consolidated financial statements of Brookfield Reinsurance for such periods.

The Recast Financial Statements are available on Brookfield Reinsurance’s website at bnre.brookfield.com, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Details of the Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Brookfield Reinsurance Shareholders

Brookfield Reinsurance will hold its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held on August 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

The meeting will be in a virtual only format whereby holders may attend and participate in the meeting via live webcast. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. A management information circular containing the specific details of the meeting and the matters to be presented and voted on will be mailed soon to all Brookfield Reinsurance shareholders of record as of market close on June 30, 2023.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has granted Brookfield Reinsurance an extension to hold its annual shareholder meeting this year on or before August 9, 2023.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (, TSX: BNRE) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, Brookfield Reinsurance offers a broad range of insurance products and services, including life insurance and annuities, and personal and commercial property and casualty insurance. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (, TSX: BN).For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: [email protected]		Investor Relations:
Rachel Powell
Tel: (416) 956-5141
Email: [email protected]

Notice to Readers
Brookfield Reinsurance is not making any offer or invitation of any kind by communication of this news release and under no circumstance is it to be construed as a prospectus or an advertisement.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of Brookfield Reinsurance and its subsidiaries, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods. Particularly, statements about the timing of the mailing and filing of the management information circular and other documents related thereto are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.”

ti?nf=ODg2NjE5NiM1NjY4NDM5IzIyMTA3Mzc=
Brookfield-Reinsurance-Ltd-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.