JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced its continued investment in its channel business with the expansion of the AvePoint Certification Program and the upcoming addition of Partner Locator, which will help partners address the evolving digital collaboration security needs of their customers and drive their revenue.



“Our goal is to make it easy for partners to not only do business with us, but to significantly grow their business using AvePoint’s leading technology,” said Tom Lin, Chief Revenue Officer, AvePoint. “Both the Partner Locator and AvePoint Certification Program were created to equip our partners with the necessary resources and business streams to help us both achieve aggressive revenue goals in the near and long term, and I am eager to see our thousands of partners continue to leverage these opportunities for success.”

First, AvePoint builds on its already robust training and development opportunities for partners available through the AvePoint Certification Program to provide more options to grow revenue. Now, entire organizations can become certified in AvePoint technology and services, both allowing AvePoint to scale through channel and partner support, and empowering partners to capture new business through this funnel. Additionally, AvePoint has enhanced its training to focus on how partners can build services around multiple products, as requested at the company’s latest Partner Technical Advisory Council (PTAC). Hosted quarterly, the PTAC consists of strategic invested partners from around the world and helps AvePoint better understand partner needs to build innovative solutions and strengthen our programs.

"AvePoint's training and development opportunities are valuable for establishing a strong foundation and achieving expertise in their technology, as well as developing strategies for bundling services and effectively marketing your business," stated Ingo Zimmermann, Senior Consultant at Net at Work. "The recent additions to their certification program not only enhance an already comprehensive and outstanding program but also enable organizations to maximize revenue opportunities readily available to them."

Second, the Partner Locator, available on July 3, 2023, will fuel new business for partners by directing AvePoint customers to partners like Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who can help deploy or build services around its technology. By providing new avenues for partners to source and conduct business using its leading technology, AvePoint continues to scale its channel business. Collaborating with a variety of partner types including systems integrators, consultants, MSPs, resellers and distributors, and continuously adding to its network as evidenced by a recent global expansion with Crayon, is one element of the company’s overall strategy to achieve sustainable, profitable growth.

“Our partnership with AvePoint has always been valuable, and with the introduction of Partner Locator we have the opportunity to reach more customers to support their continued digital workplace goals,” said Joe Hepburn, Head of Data Management, Bytes Software Services. “This is just another step forward in our ever-increasing relationship and shared drive to improve customer experience through adopting AvePoint’s wide range of solutions.”

Third, AvePoint continues to invest in DevOps with global partners, helping to create SaaS solutions unique to end-customer industries and specific needs. This level of co-creation, through accessing AvePoint APIs to build upon its technology, is another example of the company’s commitment to helping each partner drive revenue in ways that are specific to their business.

All AvePoint partners can use the AvePoint Elements Managed Services Platform, which was recently named to the CRN Cloud 100 and 20 Coolest Storage Companies lists. This platform includes its digital collaboration security technologies like data backup and disaster recovery, including AvePoint Cloud Backup which was just featured in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Backup as a Service, access monitoring and control, provisioning and management, and secure migration technology.

To learn more about the AvePoint channel business, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/partners.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

[email protected]

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

[email protected]

(201) 201-8143