RESTON, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2023. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on August 1, 2023.

The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date: August 1, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. (ET)

To Listen via the Internet:

The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding press release, presentation materials, and supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:

A telephone playback of the second quarter 2023 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on August 1, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 8, 2023. The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415) and entering conference ID 13739546.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos:

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Lee Dueñas

571.526.6850

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Stuart Davis

571.526.6124

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-schedules-second-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-for-august-1-2023-at-8-am-et-301865368.html

SOURCE Leidos