EQB Inc. to report second quarter 2023 results August 1, 2023 and host earnings call August 2, 2023

50 minutes ago
TORONTO, June 28, 2023

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 after the markets close on August 1, 2023.

Financial results conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. Eastern August 2, 2023
EQB's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer, and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the second quarter conference call and webcast.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at:
eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts

To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time. Or to join without operator assistance, you may register your phone number up to 15 minutes in advance of start time to receive an automatic call-back to the conference call at: https://emportal.ink/3NJSdWa

A replay of the conference call with the accompanying slides will be archived on EQB's Investor Relations website: https://eqbank.investorroom.com/quarterly-results?cat=70

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 515,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. With nearly $105 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking solutions, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) it was named the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit https://eqbank.investorroom.com/ for more details.

