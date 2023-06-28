SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a global provider of IoT devices and solutions, recently participated in this year's MWC Shanghai, where it showcased its latest IoT devices and solutions. The event was held from June 28th to June 30th, and Queclink was among the many exhibitors who presented their cutting-edge products and services to the public.

MWC Shanghai is the largest and most influential gathering of the connectivity ecosystem in Asia. It's where world-leading companies and trailblazers share the latest thought leadership about the progression and future of connectivity.

At the event, Queclink featured various IoT devices and solutions, such as GNSS trackers, video telematics solutions, e-mobility devices, industrial routers, and animal ear tags, catering to the needs of various vertical markets, businesses, and alike.

One of the devices displayed at the event was Queclink's flagship product GV355CEU. In addition to tracking and monitoring assets and vehicles, this device allows users to read and remotely download the tachograph data and DDD file, boosting operational efficiency while reducing costs.

Along with the versatile vehicle tracker is Queclink's newly launched intelligent dash camera CV200. Featuring LTE Cat 6 connectivity and smart AI, the video telematics solution ensures rapid video uploads and assists in safer driving by keeping tabs on the road and the driver's behavior in real-time.

Another highlight of Queclink's exhibition was its micromobility devices, including SC50C, SC300, MT105, and ZK102. These devices track, locate and monitor electric bikes, scooters, motorbikes, etc., guaranteeing asset security and providing valuable data insights on vehicle management.

With its 5G industrial router and animal ear tags, Queclink's showcased solutions also reached beyond transportation and logistics markets and into varying applications. The breadth of Queclink's product portfolio attests to their expertise in wireless hardware design, as well as their commitment to helping businesses leverage the full potential of the IoT revolution.

This year's MWC Shanghai was held under the theme — Velocity: Unleashing Tomorrow's Technology. In a fast-changing innovation landscape, velocity is how enterprises keep pace, make powerful connections, and turn radical disruption into radical growth. It is where digital transformation ignites to help society and business thrive; and where Queclink can empower a wide range of industries, fire up growth, and create positive change by bringing tomorrow's innovation to the clients worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/queclink-at-mwc-shanghai-2023-bringing-tomorrows-iot-solutions-to-todays-markets-301865649.html

SOURCE Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.