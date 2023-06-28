Queclink at MWC Shanghai 2023: Bringing Tomorrow's IoT Solutions to Today's Markets

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a global provider of IoT devices and solutions, recently participated in this year's MWC Shanghai, where it showcased its latest IoT devices and solutions. The event was held from June 28th to June 30th, and Queclink was among the many exhibitors who presented their cutting-edge products and services to the public.

1.jpg

MWC Shanghai is the largest and most influential gathering of the connectivity ecosystem in Asia. It's where world-leading companies and trailblazers share the latest thought leadership about the progression and future of connectivity.

At the event, Queclink featured various IoT devices and solutions, such as GNSS trackers, video telematics solutions, e-mobility devices, industrial routers, and animal ear tags, catering to the needs of various vertical markets, businesses, and alike.

One of the devices displayed at the event was Queclink's flagship product GV355CEU. In addition to tracking and monitoring assets and vehicles, this device allows users to read and remotely download the tachograph data and DDD file, boosting operational efficiency while reducing costs.

Along with the versatile vehicle tracker is Queclink's newly launched intelligent dash camera CV200. Featuring LTE Cat 6 connectivity and smart AI, the video telematics solution ensures rapid video uploads and assists in safer driving by keeping tabs on the road and the driver's behavior in real-time.

Another highlight of Queclink's exhibition was its micromobility devices, including SC50C, SC300, MT105, and ZK102. These devices track, locate and monitor electric bikes, scooters, motorbikes, etc., guaranteeing asset security and providing valuable data insights on vehicle management.

With its 5G industrial router and animal ear tags, Queclink's showcased solutions also reached beyond transportation and logistics markets and into varying applications. The breadth of Queclink's product portfolio attests to their expertise in wireless hardware design, as well as their commitment to helping businesses leverage the full potential of the IoT revolution.

This year's MWC Shanghai was held under the theme — Velocity: Unleashing Tomorrow's Technology. In a fast-changing innovation landscape, velocity is how enterprises keep pace, make powerful connections, and turn radical disruption into radical growth. It is where digital transformation ignites to help society and business thrive; and where Queclink can empower a wide range of industries, fire up growth, and create positive change by bringing tomorrow's innovation to the clients worldwide.

favicon.png?sn=CN43379&sd=2023-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/queclink-at-mwc-shanghai-2023-bringing-tomorrows-iot-solutions-to-todays-markets-301865649.html

SOURCE Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN43379&Transmission_Id=202306280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN43379&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.