SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2023

  • Golfzon M: Real Swing, a realistic golf game for golfers on the go, launched on Google Play and the App Store
  • Features real-world famous golf courses with realistic environmental elements and includes various modes such as Battlezon, challenges, and tournament play
  • 100 premium item draw tickets, gems, gold, and premium item boxes being given away during special event to commemorate global launch

SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfzon Co., Ltd. (Kang-su Park & Duk-hyung Choi, Co-CEOs) announced on the 28th the official global launch of Golfzon M: Real Swing, a self-developed mobile golf game, on Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS).

image_1.jpg

Golfzon M is a realistic golf game that vividly captures real-life famous golf courses around the world in a mobile game. In addition to real-world courses, the game also features realistic environmental factors such as wind speed and direction along with green slope. With Golfzon M, everyone can enjoy a round of golf anytime, anywhere. Golfzon M offers a Challenge Mode for single-player gameplay, a Battlezon Mode for one-on-one match play with golfers around the world, and a Tournament Mode. For added depth, the game even features a character enhancement system where you can boost character abilities and clubs, as well as try out shaft fitting and stance adjustment.

A promotional event with a ton of perks is also being held to commemorate the launch of Golfzon M. Players who log in daily to Golfzon M for seven days will receive a special reward item, and those who win after playing as a beginner in Battlezon Mode or who succeed in game-specific missions such as par, birdie, fairway landing, putt, closest to the pin, and perfect shot challenges will receive gifts such as 100 premium item draw tickets, gold, shaft exchange coupons, and gems.

Chang-hoon YOO, a director of Metaverse Business Department at Golfzon, stated, "Golfzon M is an innovative mobile game made possible through Golfzon's long history of expertise and know-how in the sport of golf. We appreciate all the anticipation and interest from the many golfers who signed up through the pre-launch registration." He added, "We are delighted to bring the fun, excitement, and challenge of golf on the course and simulators to people on mobile platforms."

favicon.png?sn=CN34996&sd=2023-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golfzons-mobile-golf-game-golfzon-m-real-swing-officially-launched-globally-301863966.html

SOURCE Golfzon

