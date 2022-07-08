Creative Medical Technology Holdings Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, June 28, 2023

PHOENIX, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced that on June 27, 2023 it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Consequently, the Company is now in compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards.

Creative_Medical_Technology_Holdings_Inc_Logo.jpg

Previously, on July 8, 2022, Creative Medical Technology had been notified by Nasdaq that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain Nasdaq compliance, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on June 26, 2023, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was over $1.00.

"We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules, and look forward to our future with optimism," said Timothy Warbington, President, and CEO of the Company. "We continue to make progress in developing best-in-class regenerative therapeutics that address multiple indications and end markets, and are supported in our efforts by a talented and dedicated team of professionals, an extensive IP portfolio with significant potential commercial applications, and a strong financial position. We continue to believe that we have sufficient funds to meet our anticipated operating costs and capital expenditure requirements through 2024."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

favicon.png?sn=LA44283&sd=2023-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-listing-requirements-301865052.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA44283&Transmission_Id=202306280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA44283&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.