"Sadhguru" TV is Featured Across over 100 Connected TV Platforms Bringing Inspirational Programming from Sadhguru and The Isha Foundation

TORONTO, MUMBAI, India and LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced that Q India has entered into a partnership with globally recognized spiritual leader, Sadhguru, to launch a new eponymous channel dedicated to delivering his holistic and inspirational spiritual and wellness programming. In association with The Isha Foundation, the channel aims to impart his renowned practical wisdom and powerful yogic practices to help viewers manage their body, mind, emotions and fundamental life energy.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic and spiritual master. The channel will feature his candid interviews with Indian and international personalities, enlightening lectures and life lessons, calming and enriching music from the library of the Sounds of Isha along with guided meditation and yoga for inner well being. Viewers will be provided with an opportunity to embark on a journey of personal growth and provided with a unique space for unbridled expressions on life, mysticism and spirituality. Sadhguru has built an extraordinary following on social platforms with over 25 million worldwide followers and subscribers across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and more. On July 3rd, the channel will live stream the auspicious celebration of Guru Purnima with Sadhguru. The day of Guru Purnima is traditionally the time to honor one's spiritual leaders and teachers and to receive their blessings.

"Sadhguru" will be exclusively available on the Q Play app along with leading Connected TV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xiaomi, TCL, One Plus and dozens of other Connected TV (CTV) OEM's. The new channel adds a major new category to strengthen Q India's growing list of channels in the emerging FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channel ecosystems that are rapidly becoming a phenomenon both in India and globally for attracting massive television viewership and accompanying advertising revenue.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder, Curt Marvis commented, "We could not be more excited about the opportunity to create a genre-defining spiritual lifestyle channel with Sadhguru and The Isha Foundation. Our programming goal is to curate diverse content that inspires, uplifts and enriches the lives of our viewers. This collaboration opens up a unique and profound opportunity for empowering individuals to find their own paths to enlightenment. It also delivers an entirely new channel style to the CTV world that we believe will resonate with current and newly discovered followers of Sadhguru in India and globally."

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms poised to engage the over 125 million Indian households we reach weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q-india-launches-channel-with-global-spiritual-leader-and-icon-sadhguru-301865469.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.