Azul Announces an 86% Acceptance Rate for Its Exchange Offers

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, June 28, 2023

SÃO PAULO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul, the largest airline in Brazil in terms of departures and destinations served, announces today an aggregate acceptance rate of 86% in its previously announced offers to exchange its 2024 and 2026 Senior Notes. An amount of US$291,170,000 in principal of the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 representing 72.8% of the outstanding principal, and US$567,602,000 in principal of the 7.250% Senior Notes due 2026 representing 94.6% of the outstanding principal, will be exchanged.

"This is another key milestone in our comprehensive permanent plan which started with the successful negotiation with our lessors and OEMs and now continues with the overwhelming acceptance of our exchange offers with more than 85% participation. This comprehensive plan will significantly strengthen Azul's capital structure and improve our cash generation. We have reached all of these agreements amicably, demonstrating the strength of our long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships," said Alex Malfitani, Azul's CFO. "With each step the company takes, our partners have responded very positively, signaling strong confidence in the long-term growth and competitive advantages of our business," says Malfitani.

Azul will keep investors and the general market updated on the progress of the exchange offers.

About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) is Brazil's largest airline in number of flights and destinations served, with more than 900 flights per day to more than 150 cities. With an operational fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 14,000 crew members, Azul flies more than 300 direct regional, domestic and international routes. In 2022, Azul was named the most on-time airline in the world, according to the OnTime Performance-OTP Review report by Cirium - the world's leading reference for operational data in the aviation industry. In addition, in 2020, Azul was elected the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, being the only Brazilian carrier to be awarded with both prestigious industry recognitions. For more information, visit www.voeazul.com.br/ri.

*Follow us on Instagram: @imprensaazul

favicon.png?sn=SP44998&sd=2023-06-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azul-announces-an-86-acceptance-rate-for-its-exchange-offers-301865744.html

SOURCE Azul

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP44998&Transmission_Id=202306280808PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP44998&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.