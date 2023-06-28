Ansys Power Integrity Signoff Solutions Certified for Samsung's 2nm Silicon Process Technology

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2023

Ansys' collaboration with Samsung Foundry validates industry-leading power integrity solutions for next-generation 2nm process technology

  • Ansys® Redhawk-SC and Ansys® Totem power integrity platforms are certified for Samsung's 2nm next-generation technology
  • Samsung's certifications are key steps toward 2nm design deployment by joint customers

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following close collaboration with Samsung Foundry, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has achieved certification of Ansys RedHawk-SC and Ansys Totem power integrity signoff solutions for Samsung's latest 2nm silicon process technology. The certification of these industry-leading electronic design automation (EDA) tools will lend confidence to early adopters of Samsung's technology, creating leading-edge integrated circuits (ICs) in high-performance computing (HPC), smartphones, artificial intelligence accelerators, data center communication, and graphics processors.

Ansys_Totem_SC_analyzes_mixed_signal_analog_and_digital_blocks_at_the_same_time.jpg

Samsung's 2nm process is its third generation of gate-all-around (GAA) process technologies and continues the rapid progression of Moore's Law using novel transistor devices for higher integration density, faster performance, and lower power. RedHawk-SC provides industry-recognized signoff verification for electromigration (EM) and voltage drop (IR drop) on power distribution networks for digital designs. Totem provides similar checking for custom analog and mixed-signal designs.

The predictive accuracy of Redhawk-SC and Totem has been verified through extensive testing as part of Samsung Foundry's certification process. These products are part of the broad array of multiphysics analysis and simulation products offered by Ansys to support the growing scale and complexity of modern chip, 3D-IC, and electronic system designs.

"Samsung Foundry has traditionally worked very closely with Ansys to ensure that our mutual customers have timely access to the design tools they need to make the best possible use of Samsung's technology potential," said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. "We continue to expand the areas of collaboration with Ansys to address new customer challenges in leading digital, full-custom, mixed-signal, and 3D-IC designs."

"Ansys and Samsung are focused on delivering technology enablement solutions that meet our customers' needs on the leading edge of silicon technology," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "This collaboration with Samsung Foundry makes the signoff fidelity of our Ansys multiphysics platform possible, and Ansys remains committed to powering the best user experience for our joint customers."

To learn more about Ansys and Samsung Foundry, visit Samsung SAFE Forum 2023 on June 28, 2023 where Ansys CEO Ajei Gopal will deliver a keynote address.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

