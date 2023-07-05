Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) today shared its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, In This Together, highlighting the company’s significant and ongoing contributions to improving the well-being of its employees, customers and communities.

The firm’s annual CSR Report, which covers activities from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, describes Lincoln’s strategy, actions and achievements in the areas of corporate philanthropy, environmental sustainability and responsible business practices, and features many of the company’s employees and their personal stories. The report showcases Lincoln’s support to its nonprofit partners and those in need, its continued investment toward diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and amplified commitment to the environment.

“Lincoln has a rich tradition of corporate social responsibility, corporate giving, and working to enhance quality of life for our employees, those we serve and in our local communities,” said Ellen Cooper, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Financial Group. “Together as one Team Lincoln, in 2022 we focused our efforts to generate real impact toward our purpose of providing financial security. Our employees were inspired to be builders of financial strength, not only through our business, but through our philanthropic efforts and individual acts of kindness and generosity. I am inspired each and every day by our employees’ dedication and focus on shaping a better tomorrow.”

Highlights of Lincoln Financial’s 2022 CSR report:

The Lincoln Financial Foundation contributed to more than 285 nonprofit partners, totaling more than $9.2 million in 2021, helping provide services for 1.5 million people in need.

Employees’ personal donations to local nonprofits were matched dollar-for-dollar by the Foundation.

More than 3,000 members of Team Lincoln volunteered with grantees across geographic locations, logging over 10,000 volunteer hours.

Continued support of the Boys and Girls Clubs, serving over 47,000 students across the nation.

Received notable recognition – named Forbes’ Best Employers for Women, Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies, Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies, and received perfect scores for the seventh consecutive year on both the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index.

Offered employees new ways to engage and better understand advance Lincoln’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with formal DEI training and educational activities, and the ability to attend Lincoln’s first-ever all-employee Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference.

Amplified commitment to the environment by continuing to focus on and take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Advanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) vision through responsible investments – investing $3.6 billion of general account in green bonds, renewable energy, affordable housing initiatives and other strategies aligned with Lincoln’s long-term investment objectives and sustainability goals.

“As an organization, we provide retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise, and that same level of excellence in customer service extends to how we deliver social value through creating measurable long-term and positive changes,” said Allison Green Johnson, chief diversity officer and president of the Lincoln Financial Foundation, Lincoln Financial Group. “The accomplishments showcased in our annual CSR Report were truly a group effort. I am extremely proud of our employee’s commitment to service and their communities, and it’s been an honor to work together to foster positive change and provide opportunities to do well, by doing good for our workplace, marketplace and communities.”

Lincoln Financial’s Corporate Social Responsibility report can be viewed and downloaded here.

