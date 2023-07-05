American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) kicks off today the American Eagle (AE) back-to-school season with the brand’s latest campaign, featuring the stars of the Prime Video hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung. The brand also debuts the AE + The Summer I Turned Pretty collection, available in stores and online today. Fans can shop The Summer I Turned Pretty collection on Amazon.com/shopthesummeriturnedpretty and directly from Season Two episodes via Prime Video’s X-Ray feature.

The real life friends and castmates showcase the versatility of AE’s seasonal assortment, which highlights the notion that AE can take you anywhere you want to go – and that wherever you may find yourself is the best place to be.

“American Eagle has been a favorite back-to-school destination for decades,” said Jennifer Foyle, President & Executive Creative Director – AE and Aerie. “This year we are very excited to deliver a collection inspired by the laid back spirit and carefree vibes of The Summer I Turned Pretty and the unmistakable style of the cast. AE continues to be at the forefront of youth culture, so we are thrilled to announce a Prime Video collaboration that offers a new, unique shopping experience, allowing us to connect with our customers’ diverse interests and lifestyles.”

AE + The Summer I Turned Pretty Collection: Inspired by the summer feels of Cousins Beach.

For him, Trekker and Cargo Shorts, Swim Trunk, Pocket Boxer, Poolside Shirt and Graphic Tee.

For her, Floral Flare Jeans and Baby Tee, Crochet Crop Top, and a Mini.

“Summer fashion plays such a big role in The Summer I Turned Pretty and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with American Eagle to create a collection inspired by the show,” said Jamie Kampel, Head of Licensing and Merchandising at Amazon Studios. “The brand alignment here is spot on and we know fans of the show love AE.”

Seasonal Collection Newness: Everything necessary for a life on the go.

For him, Lived In Cargo, Relaxed Straight Jean, Lived In Khaki Short, Lived in Cargo Short, The Everyday Shirt, Button Through Polo, and Super Soft Legend Tee.

And for her, Jean Shorts, Denim Maxi Skirt, Baggy Wide Leg Jean, Denim Tube Top, Lace Trim Cami, and Seamless Cropped Tee.

The brand’s latest campaign can be seen on ae.com, in-stores and across owned social including Instagram and TikTok. Additionally, Briney, Casalegno and Tung will showcase the seasonal assortment on their social channels, along with their must-haves from the AE + The Summer I Turned Pretty Collection.

The cast mates will go live on the @americaneagle TikTok handle on Wednesday, June 28 at 5:00 PM EST to show how they will be styling the new AE collection with their favorite #AEJeans for the season ahead.

