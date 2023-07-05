PPG research shows tire manufacturing energy, time savings with AGILON performance silica

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the release of new research demonstrating energy savings and other manufacturing benefits for tire makers with the use of PPG AGILON® performance silica technology. The research showed that PPG Agilon silica provides nearly 50% energy savings and cuts manufacturing time by a third compared to conventional silica by eliminating one mixing step.

PPG Agilon precipitated silica is chemically modified, enabling tire makers to eliminate a manufacturing step required in conventional technology, in which high-density silica undergoes a reaction with silane. Because PPG formulates PPG Agilon performance silica by precipitating silica and silane together, this non-value-added processing step is not required, saving energy and reducing manufacturing complexity.

“The research demonstrates that lower energy consumption, reduced mixer wear and increased plant throughput can be obtained when using PPG Agilon silica,” said Truman Wilt, PPG research and development director, Specialty Chemicals and Materials. “Working alongside our customers, PPG aims to enhance their manufacturing capabilities and exceed the needs of today’s tire industry, all while helping to meet their sustainability goals.”

The new PPG research also found added benefits for tire makers compared to non-treated silicas, including increased mixer fill factor (the ratio between the volume of material put in a mixer, and the total mixer volume), higher silica loadings, reduced mixer temperature, and lower water consumption. There are also significant sustainability benefits for end users: When used in tire treads, PPG Agilon silica also improves fuel efficiency and traction and extends treadwear.

“PPG Agilon silica products are engineered to extend the tire industry’s ‘magic triangle’ including lowering rolling resistance for improved fuel efficiency, increasing traction for improved safety and handling, and durable construction that extends the useful life of tires,” said Anurag Raj, PPG customer sustainability business partner, Specialty Coatings and Materials. “The new research shows that PPG Agilon silica can play an even more important role in the transition to sustainable mobility and contribution towards multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

The research was presented by Lucas Dos Santos, PPG researcher, Specialty Coatings and Materials, at the recent Tire Tech Expo in Hanover, Germany. To read the complete research report, click here.

For more information about PPG Agilon performance silica products, visit www.ppgsilica.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Aglion, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Specialty Coatings and Materials

