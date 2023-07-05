Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, has received Provisional Authorization (PA) by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to operate at Impact Level 4 (IL4) on the AWS GovCloud (US-West) Region from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

DoD IL4 is a designation that encompasses controlled unclassified information (CUI), including export controlled data, personally identifiable information (PII), and protected health information (PHI), along with other mission critical data.

In receiving this authorization, Snowflake’s recently launched Government & Education Data Cloud is better able to help U.S. public sector customers, including DoD agency customers, to deliver on their missions by centralizing, analyzing, and sharing data securely at speed and scale for operational advantage and increased efficiency, while meeting the data governance and security required by the DoD.

“Snowflake achieving DoD IL4 is a reflection of our commitment to maintaining the highest compliance standards needed for public organizations to achieve their missions,” said Jeff Frazier, Head of Global Public Sector at Snowflake. “We look forward to partnering more deeply with organizations across the Department of Defense to unleash modern and secure data sharing and collaboration that will help advance national defense efforts.”

With support for critical workloads, including data warehousing, data lake, data engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), collaboration, cybersecurity, and applications, Snowflake’s Government & Education Data Cloud continues to support a data-informed government. Snowflake’s platform has achieved FedRAMP® Moderate and StateRAMP® High, as well as support for regulated workloads subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 1075, and Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense FAR Supplement (DFARS) safeguarding requirements across certain U.S. government-designated regions.

Snowflake enables public sector organizations at every level to share data securely and seamlessly, ensure data governance for improved resiliency, and achieve enhanced mission outcomes.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, power data applications, and execute diverse AI/ML and analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 590 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628743456/en/