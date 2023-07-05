Two of CenterWell Home Health’s four regions have been recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for delivering the best in self-management education and support for people with diabetes.

With services offered in 38 states, CenterWell is the largest home health provider of diabetes self-management, education and support in the nation. CenterWell’s South and Southeast regions – which include over 180 of CenterWell’s 351 branches nationwide – are now part of the ADA Education Recognition Program.

Unlike most other providers in facilities offering diabetes education, CenterWell delivers its Daily Difference with Diabetes® program in the comfort of patients’ homes, where they are already receiving other home health services from CenterWell. Also, as an American Diabetes Association - Education Recognition Program, CenterWell’s program aligns with Medicare standards.

“Recognition of our Daily Difference with Diabetes program by the American Diabetes Association means we have reached the highest level of achievement in diabetes education and are setting the national standard of care in home health,” said Andrew Agwunobi, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of CenterWell Home Health. “We are not only raising awareness about diabetes, but we are also enlisting the active participation of the patients we serve so that together we can reduce the impact of this condition.”

CenterWell’s Daily Difference program is free of charge to people with diabetes and is part of usual care. Its curriculum is based on Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists’ seven self-care behaviors, and designed to engage and empower those with the condition to develop healthy habits in:

Healthy eating

Being active

Monitoring health indicators

Taking medications

Problem solving

Healthy coping

Reducing risks

Evidence indicates that benefits of diabetes self-management education and support include improved blood-glucose levels, reduced risk of hypoglycemia or other diabetes-related complications, enhanced quality of life, decreased diabetes-related stress, healthier meal planning, engagement in physical activity and weight management, and reduced hospital admissions. While individual branches of CenterWell Home Health have been ADA-certified previously, this is the first time entire regions have been included. Certified states in the South region include Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. Certified states in the Southeast region include Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

CenterWell Home Health is now working toward American Diabetes Association – Education Recognition Program for its entire system. The target date for systemwide certification is late 2024.

Barbara Eichorst, Associate Vice President for Clinical Practice & Research for CenterWell Home Health, said CenterWell’s convenience is another important benefit to the people it serves. “We offer this essential intervention in people’s homes, so our patients with diabetes and their loved ones don’t need to travel to a clinical facility, which consequently increases access,” she said. “People with diabetes who are referred to home health benefit from nurses and therapists, addressing individualized diabetes needs, helping patients to thrive, consequently live a more joyful life.”

Susan Benoit, President and Chief Operating Officer of CenterWell Home Health, said that out of 7.5 million CenterWell Home Health visits last year, more than 2.2 million were with patients with diabetes. This enables access to this important intervention for many people who might not have otherwise received it. “Given the fact that less than five percent of Medicare beneficiaries participate in a diabetes education program, CenterWell is in a position to help bridge the gap,” Benoit said.

A 2022 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and a staggering 96 million more have prediabetes. Every 23 seconds someone in America is diagnosed with diabetes. The CDC estimates the annual cost of diabetes at $327 billion in medical expenses and lost work and wages for people with diagnosed diabetes. It says the risk of early death for adults with diabetes is 60% higher than for adults without diabetes.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association is the nation’s leading organization committed to fighting diabetes by driving discovery through research and innovation, intensifying the urgency around the diabetes epidemic and supporting people living with and affected by diabetes.

To promote quality education for people with diabetes, the American Diabetes Association endorses the 2022 National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. Recognition by the American Diabetes Association’s Education Recognition Program demonstrates quality education, allows for reimbursement for diabetes education and drives improvement in care outcomes.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, the largest provider of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients.

CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628056589/en/