Northrop Grumman Fields Polish Integrated Battle Command System Training Program Two Years Early  

June 28, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC) has launched a trainer to teach Polish soldiers how to use the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). The system, delivered two years ahead of schedule, will enable Poland to quickly field the transformational integrated command and control capabilities of IBCS. Poland is the first U.S. ally to field IBCS.

Polish soldiers prepare for IBCS training at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Northrop Grumman’s Air Defense Reconfigurable Trainer provides the infrastructure to teach soldiers how to use IBCS in both group and self-paced training environments. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

“Coupling our innovative individual skills trainer with IBCS creates a complete package for the U.S. Army and allies to prepare them for tomorrow’s multi-domain battlefield,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. “With this IBCS package, Poland is modernizing their air and missile defense forces to enhance the safety and security of their country for years to come.”

Known as Air Defense Reconfigurable Trainer (ART), the Northrop Grumman training system hosts a wide range of materials and is configurable to support multiple missions. Built using training material developed for the U.S. Army’s new equipment training, ART allows the end user to augment in-person training as well as conduct self-paced sustainment training. This accelerates training speed and efficiency while simultaneously reducing potential cost.

Northrop Grumman field service representatives traveled to Poland and completed installation of ART at the Polish air defense school. Train-the-trainer events were also underway at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama allowing Northrop Grumman’s training capability to aid Polish soldiers in their understanding of IBCS.

IBCS implements a modular, open and scalable architecture that is foundational to integrating available assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain onto common fire control network. Its architecture enables the efficient and affordable integration of current and future systems and extends the battlespace by disaggregating sensors and effectors. By enabling this high level of network integration, the warfighter is given unprecedented time to make accurate decisions. Through numerous successful development and operational tests and demonstrations, IBCS has proven its capability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons, demonstrating the Army’s contribution to the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

