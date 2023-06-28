Online Marketplace and Global Tech Retailer Will Both Use Rokt's Machine Learning–Powered Technology to Deliver a More Relevant Customer Experience

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced new partnerships with Mercari , the online marketplace that connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items that are no longer being used, and Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a global ecommerce leader for technology products. Both Mercari and Newegg have partnered with Rokt to unlock new revenue opportunities and drive customer lifetime value on their ecommerce sites.

Rokt enables companies to tap into additional revenues, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant offers to each shopper in the final stages of an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert.

"We are thrilled to partner with two leaders in the ecommerce space, Mercari and Newegg," said Elizabeth Buchanan, Chief Commercial Officer of Rokt. "Our goal at Rokt is to transform the way brands engage with their customers. Together, we will create exceptional customer experiences, deepen brand-consumer connections and drive long-term loyalty."

Mercari is constantly innovating to make exchanges on its platform easier and more relevant to customers. "After its inaugural launch with Rokt to enhance the post-checkout experience of its customers on the platform, Mercari has plans to extend its relationship with Rokt and integrate Rokt into its mobile, listings, and Payment Marketplace transaction flow." Mercari has more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 350,000 new listings are added to its marketplace every day

"We are excited to partner with Rokt to enhance our customers' ecommerce shopping experience," said Harshit Gupta, Head of Business Development at Mercari. "By leveraging Rokt's technology, we will be able to offer our users even more relevant recommendations and create a more personalized shopping journey. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers."

Newegg is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, laptops, desktop PC systems, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses' e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform.

"As an ecommerce company focused on innovation, we know how important it is to be at the forefront of technology that enhances the customer experience," said Jeff Lin, Senior Director of Business Intelligence for Newegg. "Rokt's cutting-edge technology will enable us to deliver targeted offers that align with our customers' unique needs and preferences."

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a second year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022.

About Mercari

Mercari is your marketplace. Our platform connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items no longer being used. Mercari is constantly innovating to make exchanges easier, from at-home authentication to improvements in online payments and shipping. Mercari has more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 350,000 new listings every day, empowering the next generation to transform the way they shop. Mercari can be downloaded on app stores or accessed online through www.mercari.com .

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses' e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com .

