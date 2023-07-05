Stratasys Expands Dental Penetration in U.S.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that U.S. dental labs Posca Brothers Dental Laboratory, Artisan Dental Laboratory, and Express Dental Laboratory are among the many dental labs across the U.S. that have quickly adopted the TrueDent™ 3D printed dentures solution from the Company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628128083/en/

TrueDent_Image_2.jpg

TrueDent dentures provides a realistic and stunning dental solution for denture wearers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The aesthetics of TrueDent dentures are stunning compared to traditional dentures. The final product will ‘wow’ patients in the market for traditional dentures and partials,” said Justan Koch, President of Artisan Dental Laboratory in Portland, Ore. “Additionally, in an environment where dental labs are facing staffing challenges, Stratasys’ dental solutions provides us with technical support for new parts, which typically arrive the next day, versus weeks using conventional methods. This efficiency is proving invaluable to our dental team.”

According to iData Research, more than 4.2 million full dentures were created in the United States in 2021, and an additional 18 million full dentures were sold worldwide. Only five percent are estimated to be made through a 3D printed solution today. With the Stratasys dental solution, the incredible improvement in aesthetics, production speed, fit, and workflow for dentures and other full-color dental appliances is redefining the industry. It’s the first to offer permanent, natural-looking gums with variety of tooth shades including incisal translucency in one continuous print.

These dental labs’ reaction underscored the impressive accuracy of the printed products and highlighted that the Stratasys-printed dentures exhibited similar or better wear properties than competing resin denture solutions. In addition, they all echoed that working with Stratasys made it easy to produce and reprint dentures, using the Stratasys’ J5™ DentaJet™ 3D printer. This system enables precise denture reproduction of both geometry and shades long after they initial appliance was first created.

“The gradients of the shades produced by TrueDent are truly amazing. To have a product that prints biocompatible materials in full color is extremely refreshing. TrueDent is what we have been waiting for! It is how 3D printing should be,” said Tra’ Chambers, owner of Express Dental Laboratory in Norman, Okla.

The Stratasys dental software platform is plug and play, with minimal learning curve. “Our experience with the J5 has been seamless with the GrabCAD platform - it just makes everything simpler,” said Alex Posca, Owner and President of Posca Brothers Dental Laboratories in Long Beach, Calif. “We utilize the J5 DentaJet and TrueDent resin to print full dentures and partials; beauty and efficiency of the final product is outstanding.”

Stratasys TrueDent™ is a light-curable resin indicated for the fabrication of dental appliances including removable full and partial dentures, denture bases, denture teeth, bridges, crowns, inlays, onlays, and veneers in dental laboratories. The material is an alternative to traditional heat-curable and auto polymerizing resins and is intended exclusively for professional dental work. The resin was developed to be printed exclusively with the Stratasys J5 DentaJet and the GrabCAD™ software platform. TrueDent resin is patent pending and currently available only in the U.S.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education industries. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, TrueDent, DentaJet, J5, and GrabCAD Print are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230628128083r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628128083/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.