Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that U.S. dental labs Posca Brothers Dental Laboratory, Artisan Dental Laboratory, and Express Dental Laboratory are among the many dental labs across the U.S. that have quickly adopted the TrueDent™ 3D printed dentures solution from the Company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628128083/en/

TrueDent dentures provides a realistic and stunning dental solution for denture wearers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The aesthetics of TrueDent dentures are stunning compared to traditional dentures. The final product will ‘wow’ patients in the market for traditional dentures and partials,” said Justan Koch, President of Artisan Dental Laboratory in Portland, Ore. “Additionally, in an environment where dental labs are facing staffing challenges, Stratasys’ dental solutions provides us with technical support for new parts, which typically arrive the next day, versus weeks using conventional methods. This efficiency is proving invaluable to our dental team.”

According to iData Research, more than 4.2 million full dentures were created in the United States in 2021, and an additional 18 million full dentures were sold worldwide. Only five percent are estimated to be made through a 3D printed solution today. With the Stratasys dental solution, the incredible improvement in aesthetics, production speed, fit, and workflow for dentures and other full-color dental appliances is redefining the industry. It’s the first to offer permanent, natural-looking gums with variety of tooth shades including incisal translucency in one continuous print.

These dental labs’ reaction underscored the impressive accuracy of the printed products and highlighted that the Stratasys-printed dentures exhibited similar or better wear properties than competing resin denture solutions. In addition, they all echoed that working with Stratasys made it easy to produce and reprint dentures, using the Stratasys’ J5™ DentaJet™ 3D printer. This system enables precise denture reproduction of both geometry and shades long after they initial appliance was first created.

“The gradients of the shades produced by TrueDent are truly amazing. To have a product that prints biocompatible materials in full color is extremely refreshing. TrueDent is what we have been waiting for! It is how 3D printing should be,” said Tra’ Chambers, owner of Express Dental Laboratory in Norman, Okla.

The Stratasys dental software platform is plug and play, with minimal learning curve. “Our experience with the J5 has been seamless with the GrabCAD platform - it just makes everything simpler,” said Alex Posca, Owner and President of Posca Brothers Dental Laboratories in Long Beach, Calif. “We utilize the J5 DentaJet and TrueDent resin to print full dentures and partials; beauty and efficiency of the final product is outstanding.”

Stratasys TrueDent™ is a light-curable resin indicated for the fabrication of dental appliances including removable full and partial dentures, denture bases, denture teeth, bridges, crowns, inlays, onlays, and veneers in dental laboratories. The material is an alternative to traditional heat-curable and auto polymerizing resins and is intended exclusively for professional dental work. The resin was developed to be printed exclusively with the Stratasys J5 DentaJet and the GrabCAD™ software platform. TrueDent resin is patent pending and currently available only in the U.S.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education industries. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, TrueDent, DentaJet, J5, and GrabCAD Print are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628128083/en/