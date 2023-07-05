The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XPOF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Xponential is the subject of a report published by Fuzzy Panda Research on June 26, 2023, titled: “Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – “Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards.” According to the report, Company CEO Anthony Geisler “has a long history of misleading investors and business partners.” The report also claims that the Company’s financials are not as strong as it has represented, and that the Company’s claims that it had “never closed a store” are false. Based on this report, shares of Xponential fell by more than 40% in intraday trading on June 27, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

