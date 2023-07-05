Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced the launch of its latest development, Client Action Center. The intuitive dashboard, available in the Paycom mobile app, makes it even easier for its clients to take action and get updates on banking and tax-related items from the office or on the go.

Designed for payroll administrators, Client Action Center creates instant visibility into wire transfers, providing real-time updates and insights. Administrators can view the status of regular and drawdown wires, as well as wire reception, all in the same mobile app or from their desktop.

Organizations can also monitor their tax health with a comprehensive view of tax accounts and pending and missing account numbers. Within the dashboard, administrators can access:

- tax rates for paid family leave, disability and SUTA unemployment

- tax profiles and any discrepancies

“This development furthers our dedication to creating software that simplifies the lives of our clients,” said Chris Thomas, senior executive vice president of operations at Paycom. “We remain dedicated to ensuring our clients have visibility into timely and important financial data that requires their quick action. Since launching this development, we have had overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients.”

Additional dashboard features are available via the Paycom mobile app, simplifying client communication like never before. Organizations can call their designated Paycom specialists directly within the app, as well as requesting a call from their specialist without placing an initial call.

To learn more about Paycom’s products, visit paycom.com.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. ( NYSE:PAYC, Financial) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, U.S. employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628558961/en/