KKR, a leading global investment firm, today reaffirmed its affiliates’ (such affiliates referred to herein as “KKR”) intention to acquire CIRCOR International (“CIRCOR” or the “Company”) and issued the following statement:

KKR is confident that its transaction to acquire CIRCOR maximizes shareholder value while minimizing regulatory, market, and industry risks. In sharp contrast to Arcline Investment Management, whose funds own a direct competitor of CIRCOR called Fairbanks Morse Defense (“FMD”), KKR believes its transaction presents no risk of antitrust delays or failure to close at the expense of CIRCOR shareholders given the lack of competitive overlap. This is particularly important in the current regulatory climate given heightened scrutiny around consolidation between competing suppliers of the Defense Industrial Base. Any transaction delays and uncertainty associated with antitrust considerations can come at a material cost to CIRCOR shareholders, including significant time value of money impact.

The KKR transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Any reasonable antitrust analysis indicates that a transaction with funds that control a direct competitor to CIRCOR, even if it receives regulatory approval which is by no means certain, would close no sooner than the second half of 2024. KKR and CIRCOR submitted their Hart-Scott-Rodino filings on June 20, 2023, and all other regulatory filings have been moving forward smoothly.

KKR has also agreed to eliminate third party financing risk from its transaction by providing a full equity backstop of the transaction — something that few other buyers could offer and of significant value to CIRCOR’s shareholders particularly in today’s uncertain financing markets. Arcline’s proposal, on the other hand, is contingent on obtaining debt financing, which creates meaningful uncertainty for CIRCOR’s shareholders.

KKR has a long history of making successful investments in the industrial and aerospace and defense sectors globally. KKR’s support and resources established over its 47-year history will help CIRCOR drive further growth by expanding its presence in attractive flow control markets through new product development and aftermarket expansion, as well as supporting further investments into CIRCOR’s factories. KKR will also support CIRCOR in providing all employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of ownership in the Company, as it has for over a decade in prior investments such as Capsugel, Capital Safety, C.H.I. Overhead Doors, Ingersoll Rand and Minnesota Rubber & Plastics.

Regulatory Analysis Related to Arcline’s Proposal

Arcline’s portfolio company FMD and specifically FMD’s Hunt Valve business is a direct competitor to CIRCOR in the manufacturing and sale of certain mission-critical valves for U.S. Navy submarines. Arcline’s proposal would therefore result in a reduction in an already limited qualified supplier base for these key components on some of the most strategic platforms in the U.S. military. Consolidation of two key suppliers for the U.S. Navy’s highest priority programs, precisely at a moment when the Department of Defense (DoD) seeks to ramp up their production while controlling costs, is highly likely to draw exceptional scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) or Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the DoD, other executive branch agencies, the U.S. Congress, and the defense prime shipbuilders.

A request for additional information and documentary material (a “second request”) from the FTC/DOJ with respect to the Arcline proposal is virtually certain, and the timeline for transactions receiving second requests has been averaging 11-12 months (and materially longer if there is a remedy or litigation to block the deal, which would be a probable outcome for the Arcline proposal). Following a second request, Arcline would likely not be able to close the transaction absent remedies. However, in the current administration, the DOJ and FTC have largely rejected remedies, forcing parties to abandon deals or litigate. Arcline would therefore need significant time (at least 18 months) to adequately address the very real prospect of DOJ or FTC opposition to necessary remedies, including by credibly threatening to litigate. This means that a transaction with Arcline would likely not close, and therefore CIRCOR shareholders would not receive the deal price, before the second half of 2024, if ever.

Even if Arcline is somehow able to overcome the substantial regulatory hurdles, the value to CIRCOR shareholders of the per-share price offered by Arcline will be significantly impacted by the delay in delivering the consideration. In today’s high interest rate environment, these timing delays would cost CIRCOR shareholders tens of millions of dollars in value. The extensive delay also creates collateral deal certainty concerns for CIRCOR shareholders (e.g., prolonged exposure of CIRCOR’s shareholders to economic, market and financing risk, “material adverse effect” risk, etc., especially in the context of the currently highly uncertain economic, geopolitical and deal environment). Further, the prolonged review process would have a material negative impact on CIRCOR’s operations, customer relationships and talent retention, resulting in a significant destruction of shareholder value, which the CIRCOR shareholders will bear if the Arcline Proposal is not consummated, which is a material risk.

