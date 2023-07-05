Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, selected Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc., – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems (“TS&L”) to supply, install, and support 15 Knightscope K1 Blue Light Emergency Towers throughout the world-famous and largest US Army base located in North Carolina.

“Knightscope KAPs are key to continuing the growth we’ve already seen this year and helping to achieve Knightscope’s vision to make the United States the safest country in the world,” commented William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope. “My team and I are so proud to serve those that selflessly serve our country every day and hope to see our technologies on every military base in the US.”

“All of us at TS&L are extremely excited about this monumental project as we continue to lead our industry with our expert installation and integration of Knightscope’s portfolio of emergency communication systems,“ said Bradford Berner, vice president of sales, TS&L. “With this project we are expanding our market into supporting those that serve at our nation’s military bases, which is truly an honor for myself and our team.”

Fort Liberty is “The Home of the Airborne and Special Operations.” With approximately 57,000 military personnel, 11,000 civilian employees, and 23,000 family members, it is one of the largest military complexes in the world. At Fort Liberty, safety is non-negotiable. The blue light emergency towers work around the clock, 365 days a year in designated locations, ready to provide help at the push of a button. The towers are easily recognizable, use wireless solar technology, and have self-monitoring software that notifies police and emergency officials immediately of any issue that may occur with the towers. Customers are pleased with the simplicity of installation, low maintenance, and superior customer service.

Knightscope and TS&L are honored to support Fort Liberty in helping to keep its grounds safe for years to come and look forward to meeting with the leadership of other bases to determine the best use cases for each location.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with top manufactures. All products, integration, installation, around-the-clock support, and 24-hour onsite service come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact Transportation Solutions and Lighting, Inc. today for a free consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

