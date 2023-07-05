The Empire State Building and Space Needle announces a special collaboration today to celebrate 30 years since the June 1993 theatrical release of the movie Sleepless in Seattle. The coast-to-coast collaboration – supported by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Alaska Airlines, Visit Seattle, New York City Tourism + Conventions, and Seattle Center – will include a simultaneous lighting of both landmarks; special screenings of the beloved film; activations at both attractions; and a sweepstakes for two lucky winners to relive some of the major cinematic moments with a weeklong trip to both Seattle and New York City.

“As Sleepless in Seattle superfans, we’ve had a front row seat to guests from around the world living out their romantic comedy dreams in the Emerald City,” said Randy Coté, Chief Marketing Officer for the Space Needle. “There’s no denying that Sleepless in Seattle has connected millions of people together, from Seattle to NYC, and everywhere in between. The Space Needle is thrilled to collaborate with the Empire State Building to help even more people make memories by celebrating the 30th anniversary this summer!”

“The Empire State Building and its reimagined Observatory have been featured in countless movie moments, and one of the most beloved for many will always be Sleepless in Seattle, which culminates at the top of the ‘World’s Most Romantic Building’ right here in the heart of Manhattan,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “We are delighted to honor the anniversary of such a film with our friends in Seattle and celebrate the warmth and love that fans continue to feel 30 years later as they watch the movie and then visit us to experience it for themselves.”

Celebrations around the anniversary will include the following:

“It’s a Sign” – On June 30 at sunset, both the Empire State Building and the Space Needle will light up together – the Space Needle in red, and the Empire State Building in lavender and red with a heart spinning in the tower’s mast to resemble the original movie artwork and the “sign” that led Annie Reed character back to the top of the Empire State Building.

Special Anniversary Screenings On July 1 at 9:30 p.m., Seattle Center will screen the film at the Mural Amphitheater. This one-night-only movie showing is free and open to the public (no ticket required; first-come, first-served). Located in the heart of Downtown, Seattle Center is home to the Space Needle and many other top attractions. The Mural Amphitheater is an outdoor greenspace with the Space Needle as the backdrop just minutes from the Puget Sound and Pike Place Market. The Amphitheatre serves as a primary venue for major summer festivals, like Movies at the Mural series. Visitors to the Empire State Building Observatory can purchase a special ticket to view Sleepless in Seattle from a private area on the 80 th Floor on July 9 at 9 p.m., with complimentary soda, candy and popcorn provided (more information and tickets available here). All Observatory guests can view the iconic scenes from the film that feature the Empire State Building in the new “World’s Most Famous Building” exhibit, part of a recent $165 million reimagination of the experience.



Recreate the Magic: From June 29 through July 3, visitors to both the Empire State Building Observatory and the Space Needle can recreate the iconic movie poster from Sleepless in Seattle as they pose for their authentic shot. Guests are encouraged to share these photos using the hashtag #Sleepless30. Guests of the Space Needle will also be able to experience themed cocktails at Space Needle Bar June 30 through July 2, with fun names that include Baltimore Sun (a take on Annie’s cosmo), Teddy Bear (a non-alcoholic kids drink with a gummy bear garnish), Never Settle (a spin on Walter’s Old Fashioned) and Sleepless in Seattle (Sam’s martini).

Sleepless in Seattle Sweepstakes: Entries for the Sleepless in Seattle Sweepstakes are open today, June 26, and run until midnight on July 21 online at sleepless30.com. One winner will be randomly selected and announced on August 7. The winner will receive a six-night trip for two to both Seattle and New York City, which will include complimentary flights from their home city to both cities and back, courtesy of Alaska Airlines (rules/restrictions apply), as well as: In Seattle, a three-night stay at The Pan Pacific Hotel in Downtown Seattle with views of Space Needle; an exclusive VIP tour of Space Needle with dinner for two at the upscale Loupe Lounge on the world’s first and only revolving glass floor; Two complimentary CityPass tickets to enjoy some of the best attractions in Seattle, including an Argosy Cruise to tour Lake Union’s famous houseboats, to glimpse Sam’s actual houseboat residence from the movie; plus a $500 gift card towards experiencing the movie’s iconic locations, including the world-famous Pike Place Market, Alki Beach and Gas Works Park. In New York City – a three-night stay at the five-star Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; two weekly unlimited Metro cards and complimentary CityPass to see the best of the city; and an all-access tour of the Empire State Building with special callouts of all the important details/locations from the film, followed by a special prix fixe dinner with wine pairing at STATE Grill & Bar, the Empire State Building’s signature restaurant.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About the Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally recognized icon for the city. Located at Seattle Center, the landmark stands at 605 feet tall and is one of the most photographed structures in the world.

The Space Needle’s recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle, Mt. Rainier, Puget Sound, and the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. The Space Needle also houses The Loupe — the world’s first and only revolving glass floor. Open year-round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year.

For more information visit spaceneedle.com or follow the Needle on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

