1 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio, June 28, 2023

The Cooper® WORK Series™ RHT 2 delivers more fuel efficiency and durability in high scrub applications and tough driving environments

AKRON, Ohio, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today introduced a new addition to the Cooper® WORK Series™ line, the WORK Series Regional Haul Trailer (RHT) 2. Available now, the new hard-working trailer tire is SmartWay® verified and designed to help fleet owners meet regional haul demands in both tandem and spread axle trailer applications. The new Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 provides durability that helps deliver performance and efficiency, regardless of the type of route required on the job.

"Dependability and durability are top-of-mind for fleet operators when choosing a tire that meets the unique demands of regional trailer tire applications," said Tom Lippello, senior director, Commercial Marketing, Goodyear North America. "Fleets can feel confident they can navigate tough roads while delivering efficiency for their business with this new WORK Series trailer tire offering."

The Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 features advanced technology for even treadwear and high scrub resistance to deliver the right mix of efficiency and durability for regional haul trailer tire applications.

Cooper WORK Series RHT 2: Available in eight different sizes, the new Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 is built for regional haul spread axle and tandem trailers and designed to help take on tough and tight turns. The features and benefits of the Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 include:

  • Low rolling resistance & high scrub tread compound that balances performance, improves wear, helps resist tearing and promotes fuel efficiency;
  • Four heavy-duty, full-width steel belt construction that promotes durability in spread axle applications while also preserving the casing for retreadability;
  • Advanced tread features and a shoulder profile that helps minimize tearing and chunking in high scrub applications; and
  • Wear square visual indicator that helps determine the remaining tread on the tire and can assist in detecting wheel alignment issues with the vehicle.

For more information about the Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 as well as all of Cooper's on-and-off road tires, visit www.CooperTruckTires.com.

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

