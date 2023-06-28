CTV Accounts for Half of Global Video Impression Share for Retail Advertisers

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023

New global report from Innovid highlights sustained growth in CTV as retail advertisers prioritize reach and performance

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Among retail advertisers, connected TV (CTV) accounted for half (50%) of global video impression share in 2022, an increase of nearly 52% compared to 2019. That's according to a new retail vertical benchmarks report released today by Innovid(NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV and digital.

INNOVID_LOGO.jpg

"Shifting consumer habits, combined with the increasingly fragmented media landscape, have pushed retailers to rethink their advertising strategies in order to stay competitive in a saturated market," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. "It's no surprise that, as a result, CTV has taken a significant stake in retail advertisers' media mix due to its ability to drive reach alongside granular targeting. With the use of advanced creative technologies like shoppable ads, coupled with customizable formats for personalization (day, time, location, weather, etc.), retail advertisers can better engage their target audiences at every step of their individual journeys with more personalized ad experiences at scale and, ultimately, drive business outcomes."

The report analyzed 23 billion global video advertising impressions from retail advertisers served on Innovid's platform in 2022 across devices (CTV, mobile, and desktop) to provide a holistic view of how retail advertisers are leveraging video advertising and adapting media and creative strategies. Key findings from Innovid's platform include:

  • CTV Stays Dominant in the Retail Media Mix: While CTV has maintained the majority of total video ad impressions for the last two years, mobile represented the second largest share at 32%, followed by desktop at 18% in 2022.
  • Dynamic Video Takes Flight: Retailers ran 39% more dynamic video campaigns in 2022 compared to 2021, optimizing creatives for personalization and increasing relevance based on date, time, location, weather targeting, sequential messaging, or publisher/third-party targeting.
  • Interactive CTV Drives Engagement: Among retailers, interactive CTV saw modest growth with 7.7% more advertisers adopting the format in 2022 compared to 2021. It's worth noting, however, interactive CTV was the clear performance winner, with the highest engagement rate (1.9%) compared to standard video and other advanced creative formats.
  • Shorter is Sweeter for Retail Ad Engagement – but VCRs Vary: For retail advertisers, ads under 10 seconds garnered the most engagement, outpacing engagement of the second highest length (15 seconds) by 20%. But, despite ads 75 seconds or longer, all lengths had solid video competition rates (VCRs) – averaging around 86%.

For more information on Innovid and to download the full report, please visit here.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact
Caroline Yodice
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY44186&sd=2023-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctv-accounts-for-half-of-global-video-impression-share-for-retail-advertisers-301865276.html

SOURCE Innovid

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY44186&Transmission_Id=202306280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY44186&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.