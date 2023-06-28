USANA Executive Brings Home Prestigious Utah Award

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023

USANA CFO honored as Utah Business' CXO of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, a leader in global nutrition, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Doug Hekking is a Utah Business Magazine CXO of the Year honoree. Hekking was recognized for his steady financial oversight and insightful leadership on behalf of the publicly traded company.

The CXO of the Year Award is given to C-suite members who are changing the way they do business for the better. These dedicated executives are shaping Utah's business future with reliability and ingenuity.

"I've spent three decades working with Doug and can't think of anyone who deserves this award more," said Kevin Guest, USANA chairman and CEO. "Doug is a brilliant leader and financial strategist, and he brings an incomparable work ethic and commitment to integrity. He's played an invaluable role in protecting the financial health of USANA and ensuring the long-term success of all our stakeholders as a publicly traded company."

Doug has been with USANA since the company was founded in 1992. Over three decades, he's played an integral role in creating a financially stable and resilient organization, one able to deliver consistent financial results and remain true to the company's core values and vision.

Employees at USANA appreciate Doug for his wealth of company knowledge and candid, collaborative approach to problem-solving. He is well known for being a humble and inclusive leader and a mentor to many throughout the organization.

"It's an honor to receive this award alongside other amazing C-suite members in Utah," said Doug. "Having worked for USANA since the beginning, it's amazing to see the success and continuous growth we've experienced. I would like to thank our leadership team, all the people I work with at USANA, and of course my family for all the support throughout my career."

About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

