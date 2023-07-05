NaaS 2022 ESG report highlights 1.8 million tons carbon emission reduction, a YoY increase of 106%

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NaaS Technology Inc. ( NAAS) , the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, disclosed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance for 2022. The Company reduced carbon emissions by 1,847,700 tons, an increase of 106.22% compared with 896,000 tons in 2021.

The newly released ESG report covers the data and achievements of the Company in four areas, green and low-carbon operation, technological innovation, protection of employees' rights and interests, and commitment to community welfare.

Amidst the global low-carbon transformation trend, the Company achieved significant growth in 2022 while placing climate change and broader ESG issues at the core of its strategy and integrating the concept of green development into its daily operations. In the year, the Company reduced carbon emissions by 1,847,700 tons, an increase of 106.22% compared with 896,000 tons in 2021.

Under the influence of Ms. Yang Wang, the founder & CEO, the Company fosters the development of female employees in all aspects and pays attention to their well-being as it provides both female and male employees with equal opportunities. The Company also actively promotes exchanges among female leaders worldwide.

As ESG becomes an important criterion to determine a company's long-term value and ESG investment expands as a global trend, NaaS has attracted the attention of ESG funds domestically and internationally. On April 22, NaaS was included in the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (Ticker: PBW).

NaaS aims to establish a more robust ESG management framework based on its core business. The Company remains committed to strengthening its ESG governance and continuously driving sustainable development for both the Company and society.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of March 31, 2023, NaaS had connected over 575,000 chargers covering 55,000 charging stations, representing 40% and 49% of China's public charging market share respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

