23 minutes ago
TULSA, OK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, white-label solutions, cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and digital marketing solutions, unveils the marketing and launch of their powerful App, E-Delivery.

E-Delivery's features are designed to address the key challenges that most businesses face in their delivery operations. The app's real-time tracking feature is indeed crucial in providing transparency to customers, giving them insights into their delivery's whereabouts and progress. For businesses, real-time tracking also helps provide insights into their delivery fleets’ performance, optimizing their logistics and operational processes.

The user-centric design of E-Delivery provides a more seamless experience for businesses, allowing them to create a tailored delivery solution that aligns with their specific needs. E-Delivery scalability is another crucial factor, and it enables businesses to handle high volumes of deliveries, making it an excellent solution for businesses experiencing growth.

Benefits of E-Delivery include:

Increased efficiency: E-Delivery can help businesses manage their logistics operations more efficiently, saving them time and money in the process.

Real-time tracking: One of the core benefits of E-Delivery is that it allows businesses to track their deliveries in real-time, providing them with up-to-date information on the location, status, and performance of their deliveries.

Streamlined management: E-Delivery simplifies the process of managing deliveries, allowing businesses to create, assign, and track deliveries with ease.

The East Coast, with its densely populated cities and highly concentrated commercial districts, represents a massive market for delivery services. AppSwarm has established a foothold in this market by signing up its first major customer and is positioning itself for growth and expansion.

Sign up for a free demo today to explore the full potential of E-Delivery. https://www.app-swarm.com/e-delivery/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on cybersecurity, cryptocurrencies, white-label solutions, NFTs, IoT, Web3, and blockchain development. The company specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:
AppSwarm, Corp.
918-706-5497
[email protected]

