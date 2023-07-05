On Tuesday, June 13, Comcast hosted The Changemakers Dinner: The Future of Tech and Entertainment in Atlanta, a dynamic and groundbreaking event that brought together more than 60 Black reporters, content creators, media personalities, and social media influencers who collectively engaged with Comcast thought leaders and explored the importance of bolstering Black communities and voices.

The speaker lineup included Comcast Central Division Senior Vice President of Communications Sophia Marshall, Comcast Central Division Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Toni Murphy, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Big South Region Jason Gumbs, Comcast NBCUniversal Chief Diversity Officer Loren Hudson, Comcast NBCUniversal Vice President of Emerging Entertainment Keesha Boyd, and Emmy-nominated producer CJ Faison.

The event included a fireside chat between Boyd and Faison, who highlighted Black Experience on Xfinity through the lens of Faison’s series, “The Black Beauty Effect.” In 2021, Comcast NBCUniversal launched the Black Experience, a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news, and more. Industry leaders curate the channel and feature content from many of Xfinity's existing network partners while investing millions of dollars in fostering and showcasing emerging Black content creators nationwide.

The event also underscored Comcast’s commitment to enhancing digital equity in Atlanta and the communities it serves through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

"Comcast is a global media and technology company deeply committed to closing the digital divide," said Marshall. “In Atlanta, and every community we serve, we are investing in our programming, products and partnerships to drive the change we wish to see in our industry and beyond."

Along with Comcast's digital equity initiatives, the event featured Comcast's newest products and services, including the on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, and Xfinity's 10G network.

“This is a game-changing time for Comcast,” Murphy said. “We’re thrilled to have had a platform to share some of our newest innovations with this important community of creatives.”

Murphy believes that Comcast's dedication to bolstering diverse voices is evident in its products and the breadth of voices and backgrounds represented on its executive level.

"There is immense value in representation – both in the media you consume and in those who provide you with that media," Murphy said. "No media provider is more committed to this representation than Comcast."

After the presentation, guests connected with Comcast executives and representatives, walked the red carpet and networked with fellow changemakers.

Comcast initiatives and products shared during the Changemakers Dinner: The Future of Tech and Entertainment in Atlanta included:

NOW TV: a new streaming offering that includes 40+ live channels from A+E Networks, AMC, Hallmark and Warner Bros. Discovery, plus 20+ integrated FAST channels from NBC, Sky and Xumo Play, and a subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost.

