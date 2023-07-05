Vishay Intertechnology IR Sensor Modules Provide Robust Operation in Direct Sunlight Without Attenuators, Reducing System Costs

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Featuring Typical Irradiance of 1.3 mWm², Devices Offer Typical Long Range Presence and Proximity Sensing of 1 m, and 11 m for Light Curtain Applications

MALVERN, Pa., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced two new fixed-gain infrared (IR) sensor modules designed to lower costs and increase stability for outdoor sensor applications. Offering typical irradiance of 1.3 mW/m² in compact Minimold packages, the surface-mount TSSP93038DF1PZA and leaded TSSP93038SS1ZA provide robust operation in direct sunlight while still providing enough sensitivity for light barrier applications.

Unlike high sensitivity fixed-gain IR sensor modules that require attenuators like dark panels, apertures, and sunshades to protect them against sunlight — adding to overall solutions costs — the controlled sensitivity of the Vishay Semiconductors devices released today allows them to operate in full sunlight without unwanted pulses. In addition, for short range presence and proximity applications, the sensors’ reduced sensitivity eliminates the need for extremely low emitter forward currents, which can lead to unstable intensity outputs.

Featuring a fast 260 μs reaction time, the TSSP93038DF1PZA and TSSP93038SS1ZA deliver long range proximity sensing (1 m with TSAL6100 at 100 mA). With the same setup, a range of 11 m is possible in light curtain applications. Longer ranges can be achieved by using a more focused emitter like the VSLY5940 or by increasing the emitter forward current.

The devices are ideal for sensing the distance to objects for toys, drones, robots, and vicinity switches; presence detection for traffic control lights and parking lot, gateway access, and water level sensors; and light barriers for sports racing and lawnmower robots. They may also be used as reflective sensors for hand dryers, towel or soap dispensers, water faucets, toilets, vending machine fall detection, and security and pet gates.

The TSSP93038DF1PZA and TSSP93038SS1ZA operate over a supply voltage range from 2.0 V to 3.6 V, feature a low supply current of 0.35 mA, and are sensitive to a carrier frequency of 38 kHz. Designed to receive IR pulses from an emitter with a peak wavelength of 940 nm, the devices are insensitive to ripple noise on the supply voltage and provide shielding against EMI, while an IR filter suppresses visible light. The modules are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new sensors are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82909 (TSSP93038DF1PZA)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82910 (TSSP93038SS1ZA)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720309275257

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2NTc0MiM1NjY3OTczIzIwMTk4MDU=
Vishay-Intertechnology-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.