DentalInsurance.com Customer Satisfaction Expands Relationship with MetLife

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com, the pioneer of comparing dental plans from different insurers within a single online marketplace, announced today that it is expanding its relationship with MetLife, Inc., the largest commercial dental carrier in the U.S. MetLife's dental offerings include a range of choices to meet an individual's oral health needs and balance costs. MetLife's coverage features more than 521,000 access points in network, with negotiated fees 30-45% below the community average.

DentalInsurancecom__Logo.jpg

DentalInsurance.com announced today that it is expanding its relationship with MetLife, Inc.

"The only way we can earn repeat business is if a consumer has been satisfied with his or her dental plan," said Mark Kelsey, CEO of DentalInsurance.com. "MetLife has supplied us with dental plans that offer compelling benefits at a price point demonstrating affordability and value. Positive customer reviews have led us to expand the number of MetLife products we carry on our online dental insurance comparison tool."

"As a leading provider of dental insurance, MetLife is committed to offering modern, flexible coverage options as well as an exceptional service experience," said Chris Swanker, senior vice president, Dental at MetLife. "We continually seek new ways to exceed customer expectations and encourage positive dental behavior."

DentalInsurance.com currently offers a variety of PPO dental insurance and HMO dental insurance offerings from MetLife including:

In addition to these offerings, DentalInsurance.com and MetLife will continue to work together to develop additional consumer-friendly dental plans in the future, taking advantage of DentalInsurance.com's platform and MetLife's years of experience in the dental insurance market.

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com is the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as "continue," and "seek," are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife's future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.

favicon.png?sn=LA43832&sd=2023-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentalinsurancecom-customer-satisfaction-expands-relationship-with-metlife-301865143.html

SOURCE DentalInsurance.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA43832&Transmission_Id=202306281007PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA43832&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.