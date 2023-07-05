Western Window Systems, part of the PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, recently announced a relaunch of the Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door with new features that will be available in the brand’s robust portfolio of high-performance products.

Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door installed in a home (Photo: Business Wire)

The recently relaunched product comes with several enhancements, including a new extrusion profile design, custom thermal break design and technology that enables larger panel sizes, and improved tolerances that allow for operating force improvements while still providing industry leading U-factors.

Part of the Performance Line, the Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door features large, unobstructed rolling glass panels that stack or slide into pockets to create extra-wide openings for indoor-outdoor commercial and residential living spaces and are available with panels up to 15 feet tall. The aluminum frame’s clean lines, narrow profile, and high-quality anodized or painted finishes deliver a contemporary aesthetic that seamlessly blends into nearly any space.

Finishes are available in-stock or as custom designer selections and can be personalized to match nearly any color. The door’s designer colors include a high-quality paint finish that conforms to a minimum rating of AAMA-2605, currently the highest rating for organic finishes.

“The Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door is packed with innovations that address energy and structural requirements,” said Jeremy Flynn, Vice President of Sales Western Division. “This moving glass door brings exceptional performance to a contemporary aesthetic, allowing you virtually unlimited possibilities for modern, seamless design and customization.”

The Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door is available for quoting and purchase now, with profile enhancements being incorporated in July 2023.

About Western Window Systems

Western Window Systems, part of the PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. For additional information, visit www.westernwindowsystems.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

