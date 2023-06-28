PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XMReality, Inc., a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that provides augmented reality (AR) solutions, today announced that it has signed a new client deal with Technology Resource Center of America, a respected leader in the development and implementation of multi-site enterprise technology across the United States.

The deal will see XMReality, Inc. provide Technology Resource Center of America (TRCA) with its Remote Guidance™ software. Remote Guidance™ is an industry trusted cloud-based AR software that helps businesses to reliably improve their knowledge transfer and remote collaboration by allowing geographically separated colleagues, customers, and suppliers to interact and collaborate as if they were side by side.

"We are excited to welcome TRCA to the XMReality family," said Ryan Simeone, Vice President of Business Development at XMReality, Inc. "TRCA is a leading technology solutions provider in the United States, and we are pleased to work with them to help improve their industry leading customer service."

