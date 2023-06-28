XMReality, Inc. Announces New Client Deal with Technology Resource Center of America

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2023

PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XMReality, Inc., a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that provides augmented reality (AR) solutions, today announced that it has signed a new client deal with Technology Resource Center of America, a respected leader in the development and implementation of multi-site enterprise technology across the United States.

The deal will see XMReality, Inc. provide Technology Resource Center of America (TRCA) with its Remote Guidance™ software. Remote Guidance™ is an industry trusted cloud-based AR software that helps businesses to reliably improve their knowledge transfer and remote collaboration by allowing geographically separated colleagues, customers, and suppliers to interact and collaborate as if they were side by side.

"We are excited to welcome TRCA to the XMReality family," said Ryan Simeone, Vice President of Business Development at XMReality, Inc. "TRCA is a leading technology solutions provider in the United States, and we are pleased to work with them to help improve their industry leading customer service."

For more information, please contact:

Tim Koeppl, President XMReality Inc.
Phone: +46 739 822 409
E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO45190&sd=2023-06-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xmreality-inc-announces-new-client-deal-with-technology-resource-center-of-america-301865928.html

SOURCE XMReality

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO45190&Transmission_Id=202306281033PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO45190&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.