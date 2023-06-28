Cottonelle® Partners with Actor and Comedian Ken Jeong as Brand's First-Ever "Assvertiser" to Encourage Consumers to Get Real About Down There Care

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023

Jeong and Cottonelle® are searching for those bold enough to talk openly and honestly about their down there situation in exchange for a $10,000 cash prize to normalize these conversations and show how Cottonelle® can be a solution

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottonelle® is partnering with actor, comedian, and former physician, Ken Jeong, to help spread awareness for down there care and ignite a search for consumers willing to share their situation down there. The Kimberly-Clark U.S. brand is expanding its traditional advertising methods to introduce a new type of advertising - "Assvertising" - to show Cottonelle® understands people's unique situation down there and ensure consumers have the confidence to seek out care with Cottonelle®. With Jeong as its first-ever "Assvertiser", Cottonelle® will select four individuals to also become brand ambassadors ("Assvertisers") in exchange for $10,000 each.

Other toilet paper brands solely talk about being soft and strong, while Cottonelle focuses on real consumer needs the brand's suite of products help address (such as hard-to-clean, sensitive, steamy or swampy) instead of having people just deal with uncomfortable situations. The brand believes everyone deserves the right kind of care down there and understands many people can be embarrassed to discuss their own needs. That's why Cottonelle® has partnered with Ken Jeong to talk directly to consumers about their needs and identify its first-ever team of Assvertisers.

To apply to be an Assvertiser, consumers can visit cottonelle.com/assvertiser now through July 26 and submit a video personally describing their down there situation in a clever but clean way, i.e., "my down there is messier than text messages after midnight."

  • Four applicants will be selected as a Cottonelle® Assvertiser, one to represent each of the most common down there situations - steamy, sensitive, hard to clean, and swampy. Assvertisers will be notified if they are chosen via email in mid-August, 2023.
  • Assvertisers will receive $10,000 each and become a literal walking billboard - wearing an exclusive pair of Cottonelle® joggers in public this summer and encouraging consumers to talk more openly about down there care by creating social content for the brand in their joggers.
  • Assvertisers will be expected to strut their joggers in public, develop social content, start down there care conversations and more.1 For more details visit cottonelle.com/assvertiser.

"I encourage you to apply to join me as a Cottonelle Assvertiser," said Ken Jeong. "Everyone, everywhere has a down there situation, whether they want to admit it or not. As a former doctor, I want to encourage you to share your story, because what you're experiencing is most likely normal! Through this partnership with Cottonelle®, I hope to show you why we should open up about these issues, and so everyone can find Cottonelle® products that work for their down there."

"Many consumers don't understand that they can find solutions to their down there situation in the toilet paper aisle," said Elizabeth Metz, North American Vice President of Cottonelle® at Kimberly-Clark. "Cottonelle® has a full suite of products that speak to the various situations all of our down theres have, whether we are steamy, sensitive, hard to clean, or swampy, and we hope our first-ever Assvertisers can help us normalize the conversation around down there care and shine light on the solutions."

Earlier this year, Cottonelle launched the Cottonelle® DownThereCare™ creative campaign, featuring four TV spots highlighting characters who are talking about their individual needs to spotlight how its products address real consumer "down there" needs in addition to delivering on category norms like softness and strength.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Ken Jeong
Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today's top comedic stars. Jeong can be seen in the film FOOL'S PARADISE as well as on FOX "Kensday" on the Emmy-nominated hit "The Masked Singer" & as host & producer of "I Can See Your Voice." He will soon be seen in the second season of AppleTV+'s hit "The Afterparty," hitting the platform on July 12th. He starred & created his eponymous sitcom "Dr. Ken," played Sénor Chang on "Community" & the iconic Mr. Chow in THE HANGOVER franchise. Other credits include "The Pentaverate, "Murderville," "The Office," "Entourage," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," his standup special "You Complete Me, Ho," & films CRAZY RICH ASIANS, KNOCKED UP, ROLE MODELS, TRANSFORMERS 3, PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, STEP BROTHERS & the Oscar-nominated OVER THE MOON.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the U.S. and D.C. 18+. Contest begins 6/28/2023 at 12:00:00 a.m. ET and ends on 7/26/23 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. **Total ARV of all Prizes $41,200 USD. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. **Subject to additional restrictions in Official Rules at www.cottonelle.com/en-us/assvertiser. Sponsor: Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Administrator: Fooji Inc.

