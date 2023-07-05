Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Jaguar Health Company, Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to FDA for Microvillus Inclusion Disease

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MVID is a life-threatening and ultra-rare autosomal recessive disease that affects newborns and children, leading to intestinal failure, significant morbidity and even death from severe secretory diarrhea

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) company, today announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new crofelemer powder for oral solution formulation for the treatment of microvillus inclusion disease (MVID).

"I am very happy that we have submitted the IND for crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of MVID, an ultra-rare congenital diarrheal disorder (CDD)," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's President and CEO. "MVID is a life-threatening and rare autosomal recessive disease that affects newborns and children, leading to intestinal failure, significant morbidity, and even death from severe secretory diarrhea. While there are currently no approved therapeutic treatments for MVID, parenteral nutrition (PN), the standard of care for management of MVID, can cost up to $150,000 a year or more with complications. MVID patients suffer from severe cholera-like diarrhea, and symptomatic management of diarrhea in MVID may reduce their dependence on PN. We plan to host an investor-facing webinar in the near future with leading pediatric gastroenterologists to further elaborate the value of managing diarrhea in MVID patients with intestinal failure."

Crofelemer has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for MVID. The ODD program in both the US and European Union qualifies sponsors to receive potential incentives to develop therapies for the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of rare diseases or conditions. Crofelemer has also been granted ODD by the FDA and the EMA for short bowel syndrome (SBS). SBS patients with intestinal failure are also treated with PN. Jaguar company Napo Pharmaceuticals plans to support investigator-initiated trials of crofelemer for SBS with intestinal failure.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the only oral FDA approved drug under botanical guidance. It is plant-based, extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for indigenous communities.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals & Napo Therapeutics S.p.A

Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Jaguar Health company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that an investor-facing webinar will be held in the near future with leading pediatric gastroenterologists to further elaborate the value of managing diarrhea in MVID patients with intestinal failure, and the expectation that Napo Pharmaceuticals will support investigator-initiated trials of crofelemer for SBS with intestinal failure. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

[email protected]
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764173/Napo-Pharmaceuticals-a-Jaguar-Health-Company-Submits-Investigational-New-Drug-IND-Application-to-FDA-for-Microvillus-Inclusion-Disease

img.ashx?id=764173
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.