Northern Trust has appointed Kathryn Calcagno Senior Wealth Strategist in Portland, where she will work with high-net-worth individuals and families to develop comprehensive wealth management plans to meet their goals.

Calcagno brings more than 35 years of experience in the wealth management industry, with an emphasis on working with new clients and offering holistic financial services. Most recently, Calcagno was the Senior Managing Director, Wealth Advisor at First Republic Bank, where she managed complex investment and trust services for clients.

“We are excited to welcome Kathryn’s caliber of experience to our growing Portland market, where she will add a unique perspective to help our clients through all parts of their lives, so that they can confidently take the right steps to achieve what is most important to them,” said Brandie Hammette, Managing Director of Oregon for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

“Kathryn is highly effective and will fit in seamlessly with Northern Trust’s culture built on client service,” added Michele Havens, President, West Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Calcagno holds a Series 7, 66 and insurance licenses. She is the board president of Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon and previously served on the board of Trillium Family Services, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Oregon, Brian Grant Foundation, Children’s Trust Fund of Oregon and the University Club of Portland.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $368.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

