Corn Nuts® Brand Turns Up the Sweet Heat with New Mango Habanero Flavor

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., June 28, 2023

These sweet, fiery-flavored crunchy corn kernels now available for a limited time in 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide

AUSTIN, Minn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The maker of the Corn Nuts® brand is proudly announcing the launch of its latest flavor: mango habanero.

Hormel_Foods_Corporation_2.jpg

This contrasting combination marries the sweet taste of mangoes with the intense heat of habanero peppers, which pairs perfectly with the signature Corn Nuts® crunch. This limited-time flavor will be available June 29 to Aug. 2 exclusively at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide.

"We know that consumers are increasingly eager to explore fresh and creative flavors," said Tim Bortner, convenience store and foodservice brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Our new variety pairs our craveable Corn Nuts® kernels with a bold and sweet, yet tangy profile that packs a punch of heat. Corn Nuts® mango-habanero-flavored crunchy corn kernels can instantly elevate road trips and summertime snacking."

For more information on the Corn Nuts® brand, visit www.cornnuts.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:

Media Relations
Hormel Foods
507-434-6352
[email protected]

Hormel_Foods_Corporation_3.jpg

CORNNUTS_mango_habanero_4.jpg

Corn_Nuts_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG44379&Transmission_Id=202306280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG44379&DateId=20230628
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.