Affluence Corporation's OneMind Technologies Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract For Smart City Project in Saudi Arabia's Capital

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced today that it has received a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to provide it's best in class smart city software solution to a high profile smart city project for the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contract was secured by one of our premier technology partners and there are several more contracts associated with this project that will be awarded over the next twelve months. There will be a formal signing ceremony amongst all three parties in the next 60 days that will bring to light the magnitude of this contract. OneMind Technologies has already shipped the software for Phase 1 of the project and it will be included in the company's Q2 financials.

"This Smart City Project in Riyadh is one of the largest, highest priority and high profile projects in the Middle East and in the world," said Stephane Eyme, Global CEO of OneMind Technologies. "This was an incredibly hard fought win for the OneMind Technologies team and in the final analysis we won the contract because of the ease of use, technological connectivity and a coordinated joint sales effort with one of premier partners. This is the second time that we went head-to-head against a Fortune 200 company and won a multi-million dollar opportunity where the customer viewed our technology and approach as superior. This is significant because there are at least 4 more smart city projects associated with this Riyadh contract and because of our win here OneMind will be viewed as the incumbent for those as well. While the contract has been executed and the Phase 1 software has been shipped, we are under a strict non-disclosure until the formal signature ceremony amongst all three parties at which time the market will realize the significance of this win," said Eyme.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764227/Affluence-Corporations-OneMind-Technologies-Awarded-Multi-Million-Dollar-Contract-For-Smart-City-Project-in-Saudi-Arabias-Capital

img.ashx?id=764227
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.