52 minutes ago
SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, today published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report.

"Oportun is committed to sustainably driving positive social impact and long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are proud to share this update on our approach to sustainability," said Raul Vazquez, Oportun's CEO. "As we report on our progress in 2022, we also recognize how much more work we still have to do as we continue to address the biggest challenges facing U.S. consumers."

Highlights of the report include:

  • Helping more than 1.1 million people begin building a credit score
  • More than $1,800 average annual savings set aside by members and $8.9+ billion cumulatively saved
  • Completing our first-ever SOC 2 Type II audit providing additional independent assurance of our infrastructure standards and data privacy and information program
  • The majority of Oportun leadership, including the Oportun Board of Directors, self-report as women or members of a historically underrepresented group
  • Saving 14.85 million pages of loan documents and 3,034 trees through electronic processing
  • Reducing 6,737pounds of CO2 emissions from e-waste and recycling initiatives

Click here to view the full report.

For more information about Oportun, visit Oportun.com.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 1.9 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $16.0 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped our members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact

Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
[email protected]

Media Contact

Usher Lieberman
(650) 769-9414
[email protected]

Spokesperson: Oportun
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/oportun
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Oportun

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764230/Oportun-Releases-2022-Corporate-Responsibility-Sustainability-Report

