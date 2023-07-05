SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, today published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report.

"Oportun is committed to sustainably driving positive social impact and long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are proud to share this update on our approach to sustainability," said Raul Vazquez, Oportun's CEO. "As we report on our progress in 2022, we also recognize how much more work we still have to do as we continue to address the biggest challenges facing U.S. consumers."

Highlights of the report include:

Helping more than 1.1 million people begin building a credit score

More than $1,800 average annual savings set aside by members and $8.9+ billion cumulatively saved

Completing our first-ever SOC 2 Type II audit providing additional independent assurance of our infrastructure standards and data privacy and information program

The majority of Oportun leadership, including the Oportun Board of Directors, self-report as women or members of a historically underrepresented group

Saving 14.85 million pages of loan documents and 3,034 trees through electronic processing

Reducing 6,737pounds of CO 2 emissions from e-waste and recycling initiatives

