WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct" or the "Company") - CYduct Diagnostics, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the recent Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research's 15th Annual Walk with Love, held on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The event was organized to support the Foundation's mission to end breast cancer, and all proceeds raised contribute towards groundbreaking research and initiatives in the fight against this devastating disease.

The Dr. Susan Love Foundation is renowned for its unwavering commitment to advancing breast cancer research and improving the lives of those affected by this condition. The Annual Walk with Love serves as a powerful platform to bring together individuals, families, healthcare professionals, and supporters from all walks of life to promote awareness, celebrate love, and actively participate in efforts to end breast cancer.

CYduct Diagnostics' decision to sponsor this impactful event reflects the company's dedication to advancing healthcare and improving the lives of individuals affected by breast cancer. By supporting the Dr. Susan Love Foundation's initiatives, CYduct Diagnostics aims to contribute to the scientific breakthroughs and innovative treatments that will ultimately lead to a future without breast cancer.

"CYduct Diagnostics is honored to have sponsored the Dr. Susan Love Foundation's 15th Annual Walk with Love," said Dom Gatto, CEO at CYduct Diagnostics. "We firmly believe in the Foundation's mission and are committed to supporting their efforts in finding a cure for breast cancer. This event provided an excellent opportunity to raise awareness, engage with the community, and unite in the fight against this disease that affects so many lives."

The Walk with Love event featured a diverse range of activities for participants of all ages and fitness levels. Attendees were able to show their support by walking, running, or simply enjoying the festivities, which included live entertainment, inspiring guest speakers, educational booths, and various other engaging experiences. The event fostered an atmosphere of unity, love, and hope, emphasizing the collective determination to overcome breast cancer.

CYduct Diagnostics, through its participation in the 15th Annual Walk with Love, not only demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility but also showcased its dedication to improving the lives of breast cancer patients and their families. The company remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote early detection, innovative treatments, and increased awareness of breast cancer.

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research:

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. In 2020, the Foundation was recognized by both Charity Navigator and Medical News Today as the #1 breast cancer research organization in the U.S. These honors measure both stewardship of resources and subsequent impact. Through our signature program, Love Research Army, we thoughtfully engage over 350,000 supporters by providing them with ongoing, real-time access to an array of breast cancer studies aimed at finding cause and ultimately ending breast cancer. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish It, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com.

