PotlatchDeltic 2022 ESG Report: Our ESG Priorities

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / PotlatchDeltic

Identifying ESG Reporting Topics

PotlatchDeltic conducts a materiality assessment every two years to identify the ESG topics deemed to be priorities to a broad range of internal and external stakeholders.

ESG PRIORITIES ASSESSMENT

The ESG priorities assessment encourages stakeholder dialogue regarding our corporate responsibility strategy and reporting. The results of the assessment focus attention and transparency on the most important ESG topics, inform management of ESG issues, and assist with our ongoing alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), Global Reporting Initiative, and other reporting frameworks. Our most recent materiality assessment was completed in 2022.

Our process for the ESG priorities assessment began with the identification of a range of potential issues, followed by selected internal interviews to narrow the issues into topics. We then engaged with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders to identify the importance of each topic. The final phase consisted of interviews and analysis with members of the management team to prioritize the importance of each topic to PotlatchDeltic's business success. The results were plotted on an ESG Materiality Assessment matrix which was then reviewed and approved by the ESG Working Group and ESG Management Group.

Several topics were identified as "priority," both in importance to stakeholders and in importance to our business success. These priorities align with our core UN SDGs. The topics Best Forest Management Practices and Sustainable Forest Management directly support our work towards UN SDG 15 - Life on Land, which is further supported by our efforts in Biodiversity and Conservation. Safety and Wellness, Economic Performance, and Economic Contribution align with our initiatives supporting UN SDG 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth. Direct Environmental Impacts are a key component of our work toward UN SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production. Several other topics deemed "significant" also run parallel with our core or supported UN SDGs. Climate Change and Natural Climate Solution Strategies reflect the work we are doing in support of UN SDG 13 - Climate Action. Government Relations and Public Advocacy, combined with the support of our associations, are key to our work in UN SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals. The additional UN SDGs we support are reflected in many of the other topics that are important to both stakeholders and to our business success.

Note: The term "materiality" in this context is intended to reflect priority ESG issues and does not carry the same meaning as it does under applicable securities and other laws.

View the full PotlatchDeltic 2022 ESG Report here.

ca45958e-00bb-4225-a55b-5d96829b18ce.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PotlatchDeltic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PotlatchDeltic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/potlatchdeltic
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: PotlatchDeltic

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764244/PotlatchDeltic-2022-ESG-Report-Our-ESG-Priorities

img.ashx?id=764244
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.