DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, and Santikos Entertainment announce that the theater has achieved an annual 30% energy savings as a result of comprehensive energy and infrastructure upgrades on six Santikos theaters in the San Antonio area.

The annual savings involve 3,800,000 kWh in electricity. Using the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator to convert to carbon metrics, this is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of approximately 340 households. The impact of these improvements can be felt year round, even during the peak summer season of 100+ degree temperatures and extreme humidity. Santikos guests enjoy a comfortable indoor environment, with more closely controlled temperatures and better indoor environmental quality (IEQ) from well-ventilated air and consistent humidity, while keeping costs low.

"We are excited to welcome people back to the theaters and provide a comfortable viewing environment," said Andrew Brooks, Santikos Entertainment. "Working with Trane, we were able to enhance the experience in our theaters: it's the sound you hear, the movie you watch, the popcorn you eat and the air you breathe-all of it's important to us. To deliver on our promise while reducing energy consumption is especially impactful."

To meet Santikos' needs and high standards across a range of IEQ measures, including thermal comfort, air quality and acoustics, the new Trane HVAC equipment features advanced ventilation and filtration, and a web-based building management system that can be adjusted in real time from a central location to optimize efficiency and adapt to changing needs posed by the sub-tropical climate and the dramatic changes in theater occupancy throughout the day.

"We are honored to collaborate with Santikos Entertainment to help make the San Antonio area a better place," said Jared Lambert, account manager, Trane. "Their commitment to the community is only equaled by their commitment to guest comfort. We are proud to support both with highly efficient solutions that help create a better indoor environment while reducing energy use, all of which will benefit the community for years to come."

In addition to maintaining steady temperature and humidity levels, the Trane system features variable speed technology which eliminates the noise created when traditional equipment switches on and off to maintain temperature. This is especially beneficial in movie theaters where sound is as important as comfort in the overall guest experience.

Trane presented Santikos Entertainment with an Indoor Environment Quality Award for implementing three of the essential elements of IEQ in its theaters, including indoor air quality, thermal comfort, and acoustics.

"The Trane Indoor Environment Quality award seal symbolizes the importance we place on the customer experience and the spirit of collaboration, solutions, and responsiveness of our Trane team to help us deliver on that promise," said Brooks.

About Santikos Entertainment

For over 100 years, Santikos Entertainment has been dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for moviegoers of all ages. As a premier entertainment company, we have delighted audiences since our founding in 1911. With state-of-the-art theaters, luxurious amenities, and a commitment to exceptional customer service, we strive to provide the ultimate cinematic journey. From the latest blockbusters to independent films, our theaters offer diverse screenings to cater to every taste. But we're not just about movies - we also host special events, private screenings, and corporate gatherings, ensuring unforgettable moments for our guests. Beyond our commitment to entertainment, Santikos is deeply rooted in our community. We actively support local charities, education initiatives, and other philanthropic endeavors by donating over 80 million dollars since 2015 through the San Antonio Area Foundation. Join us as we continue to redefine the movie-going experience and bring the magic of the big screen to life. Visit Santikos.com for more info.

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.



