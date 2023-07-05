Greene Concepts BE WATER 6-Packs Now Available on Amazon

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce the company's BE WATER™ 6-pack line is now displayed and available online for purchase. The 6-pack BE WATER listing is now live on Amazon.com here: Amazon 6-Pack BE WATER product listing.

The product comes in four 6-pack bottle configurations (total of 24 bottles) and prices at $29.99 or $1.25 per bottle.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "The availability of our 6-pack bottles on Amazon is another huge step for our company towards national recognition. This increases our company's flexibility to retailers and to consumers so everyone throughout the country can enjoy healthy hydration during these warm summer months. With BE WATER being available in yet another configuration and on another platform, more individuals will be able to enjoy increased endurance, mental focus, and cell restoration."

Mr. Greene continues, "With the bottled water market continuing to grow year-to-year in the U.S. (currently valued at $94.07 billion in 2023 with an annual growth rate of 6.34%), BE WATER's 6-packs provides the hydration solution that U.S. consumers everywhere are looking for. I would like to thank Amazon, our wonderful company employees, our customers, and our shareholders for helping us reach yet another milestone as a company. For those who desire to purchase our legacy 24-bottle configuration, those are also available on Amazon here."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

