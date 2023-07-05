Edison International Announces Lineworker Scholarship Winners

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ROSEMEAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Edison International:

Twelve aspiring lineworkers will be awarded up to $25,000 each to pursue a chance to become a Southern California Edison lineworker. This is part of the 2023 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program, funded by Edison International shareholders and IBEW Local 47, designed to bring in lineworkers to help power the clean energy future.

California has sizeable electrification needs to meet ambitious clean energy goals, and the electric industry will need highly skilled lineworkers to reach them. According to labor statistics, the demand for lineworkers is expected to rise by 8.5% by 2026. Edison's Lineworker Scholarship Program is designed to fill that need with skilled lineworkers, right here in Southern California.

"SCE needs well-trained and energetic lineworkers more than ever as we work to assure a grid that is reliable, resilient and ready to meet our customers' demands in a clean energy future," said Heather Rivard, SCE's senior vice president of Transmission Distribution. "The Lineworker Scholarship Program is already helping us meet those needs, and I look forward to meeting the new scholarship winners, including a former U.S. Marine and our second female recipient!"

The recipients of the 2023 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship are:

NameCity
Angela BruleéLos Angeles
Ivan CastanedaNorwalk
Jesse ChhingLong Beach
Lazarus FuentesBloomington
Justin JohnstonPico Rivera
Nisifolo LolesioSan Jacinto
Daniel MaldonadoForest Falls
Freddy McCutcheonLakewood
Israel MendezSouth Gate
Jermone MitchellLancaster
Ubaldo Reyes TapiaMaywood
Brandon RossMoreno Valley

Launched in 2021, the Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program initially focused on attracting Black participants. This year, the program expanded its focus to include candidates who self-identify as Asian Pacific Islander, Native American or female. The Lineworker Scholarship provides tuition, tools and support services, such as housing, transportation and childcare, needed to complete required training at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and to obtain a Class A driver's license.

2022 Lineworker Scholarship recipient Nicole Taylor said, "Three words that describe my journey since receiving the scholarship are resilience, strength and teamwork. There is a sense of camaraderie between the scholarship recipients, and the support we've received from the 2021 cohort has helped me along my journey."

Recipients are eligible for an entry-level groundman/groundwoman position at SCE once they complete the Powerline Mechanic Certificate program, obtain a Class A driver's license and complete SCE pre-employment requirements. All jobs will be located within SCE's 50,000-square-mile service area, and the company may require graduates to relocate for their positions.

To learn more about the Lineworker Scholarship winners, visit the 2023 Lineworker Scholarship Spotlight page.

The next application period will start next spring. Applicants are encouraged to visit Edison International Lineworker Scholarship to stay up to date on next year's eligibility requirements.

About Edison International

Edison International (

NYSE:EIX, Financial) is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

Media Contact: Diane Castro, (626) 302-2255

f05b3890-2580-4778-980e-254cc9e0fc65.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Edison International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764278/Edison-International-Announces-Lineworker-Scholarship-Winners

img.ashx?id=764278
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.